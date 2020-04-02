US intelligence report says China misled the world about the coronavirus – BGR

%MINIFYHTML39369da9bfa07b8a562eacb2a8c38a1a11% %MINIFYHTML39369da9bfa07b8a562eacb2a8c38a1a12%

The COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic that started with an initial outbreak in China has devastated cities around the world, resulting in more than 911,000 confirmed cases worldwide as of Wednesday afternoon. That is in accordance with the latest numbers from Johns Hopkins University.

Meanwhile, US intelligence officials. USA They delivered a report to the White House accusing China of lying about basically all the important facts related to the virus, including the number of confirmed cases and deaths.

Those have been critical pieces of information, because public health officials and the White House coronavirus task force have used data from China to inform their modeling and predictions of what the new coronavirus will do in the US. USA

Visit the BGR home page for more stories.

As the number of confirmed cases and deaths from the COVID-19 coronavirus continues to increase in the United States. In the US, intelligence officials submitted a report to the White House accusing China, which saw an initial outbreak of the virus in late 2019, of misleading everyone about the most important aspects of the deadly virus.

The report, which was actually released to the White House last week, comes to a definitive conclusion on the number of cases and deaths from China from the virus that officials believe the Communist nation has deliberately underestimated. That's largely important, because American officials have based much of their modeling and understanding of the virus on what they have seen develop in China, as well as what leaders there have reported on the virus.

%MINIFYHTML39369da9bfa07b8a562eacb2a8c38a1a13% %MINIFYHTML39369da9bfa07b8a562eacb2a8c38a1a14%

News of this report with US intelligence findings. USA They were reported by Bloomberg, which noted that the Chinese government has just started adding asymptomatic cases to its total number of coronavirus cases after leaving them out of the total for weeks. Decisions like that have been among the reasons for widespread skepticism in the official total of virus cases and deaths in China.

%MINIFYHTML39369da9bfa07b8a562eacb2a8c38a1a15% %MINIFYHTML39369da9bfa07b8a562eacb2a8c38a1a16%

To date, China has publicly reported more than 82,000 cases and more than 3,300 deaths, according to the latest numbers from Johns Hopkins University. At the same time, cases in the US USA They have surpassed 206,000 with deaths exceeding 4,400, converting the US. USA At the global epicenter of the virus based on numbers that have been publicly reported.

National lawmakers have already been using the existence of this new report to reinforce their antagonism toward China, with Nebraska Republican Senator Ben Sasse even saying Bloomberg regardless of published numbers, "The claim that the U.S it has more coronavirus deaths than China is bogus.

"Without commenting on any classified information, this is painfully obvious: the Chinese Communist Party has lied, is lying, and will continue to lie about the coronavirus to protect the regime."

Image Source: ROMAN PILIPEY / EPA-EFE / Shutterstock