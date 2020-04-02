US Army Intelligence Gathering Plane USA Seen near the Russian border – Defense Blog

The US Army's premier SIGINT aerial collection and precision target location system. USA He was seen in Lithuania, near the border with Russia.

Scramble Magazine reported that two US Army Signal Intelligence platforms. USA (SIGINT) housed in a fixed-wing King Air B200 aircraft, designated RC-12X, reside at the Lithuanian Air Force base located near Siauliai.

"Having originally arrived in late December 2019 as 'GRAY 11' and 'GRAY 33', both railings now conduct Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance (ISR) flights daily from Šiauliai to the Russian enclave of Kaliningrad," published the Scramble Magazine. .

Currently, the US Army. USA It operates a fleet consisting of 14 mission aircraft that support multiple combat commands and five training platforms.

The intelligence gathering aircraft produces High Precision Communications Intelligence (COMINT) and Electronic Intelligence (ELINT) for battlefield mapping of common and modern signals of interest for the detection, identification and geolocation of known threats. The processing, exploitation and dissemination capabilities of the Operational Ground Station (OGS) of the Distributed Common Land System-Army (DCGS-A) allow the exploitation of real-time signals and reporting, ensuring the mastery of information to the commanders.

The standard concept of operations supports single ship, multiple shipment, and cooperative operations using tactical common data links (TCDL) and network-based infrastructure back to the continental United States-based garrison locations (CONUS) where it is mapped, exploit and broadcast compatible commands.

The RC-12X, series 93-00701 ("YANK 01,quot;) and 92-13120 ("YANK 02,quot;), are assigned to the 204th Military Intelligence Battalion (MI Bn), and are normally based at Fort Bliss near El Paso (TX)), as part of the U.S. Army Special Electronic Mission Aircraft (SEMA) fleet. USA