The Masters 2020 tournament has been postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic, leaving golf fans a bit blue for the next weekend without golf to watch from the Augusta National Golf Club.

To help, Up News Info Sports is ready to fill that gap by airing three classic finishes from the tournament's history on Saturday, April 11 and Sunday, April 12. The network will broadcast the final rounds of the 2004 and 2019 tournaments, as well as a special hour at the 1975 tournament.

For golf fans, these three years are highlighted by the finishes of some of the best players in the game. In 1975 Jack Nicklaus secured his fifth green jacket in one fell swoop over Johnny Miller and Tom Weiskopf. It was also notable because Lee Elder, who at 40 years old, became the first African American to compete in the tournament.

2004 was the year Phil Mickelson finally scored his first major professional victory. And in 2019, Tiger Woods completed his comeback with his fifth green jacket and his first major title since 2008.

Relive all of those moments with the Up News Info broadcast schedule next weekend beginning Saturday at 1:30 p.m. EST with the one-hour special "The Masters: 1975,quot;. This will be followed by the 2004 final round of 2:30 p.m. at 6 p.m. ITS T. Then on Sunday, go back to 2019 from 12:30 p.m. at 6 p.m. ITS T.

Coverage will also be available to stream via Up News Info All Access and additional content will be distributed the week before to Up News Info Sports HQ, CBSSports.com, and The First Cut Podcast.