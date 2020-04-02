Under Modi, the Indian press is no longer so free

"Stand firm with the national government,quot;

Many within the Indian news firmament have embraced Mr. Modi, feeling how far the popular mood has drifted away from India's founding secularism and towards Mr. Modi's brand of raucous Hindu nationalism. Right-wing television presenters, led by Republic TV's Arnab Goswami, compete to outdo one another as Modi's strongest supporters.

When the government announced the crackdown in Kashmir, M.K. Anand, the Times Network CEO, sent his editors a directive.

"We are the leading news broadcasters in India," he wrote in a WhatsApp message seen by The New York Times. "It is important that we remain firm with the national government at this time rather than focusing on finding fault."

The Modi government has been particularly concerned about the media, which reaches all corners of the country. It has approved very few new television channels, and even Bloomberg, the American media giant, has been unable to obtain a license, despite investing millions of dollars with its Indian partner.

In this environment, strong criticism of Mr. Modi may end races. After a presenter on the Hindi news channel ABP questioned the results of one of the prime minister's initiatives to help poor farmers, the program's satellite broadcast was interrupted each time it was broadcast, multiple people working at the station said . The channel's owners pressured the host, Punya Prasun Bajpai, to resign, and as soon as he left, the broadcast interruptions stopped, the former employees said.

And after another ABP presenter, Abhisar Sharma, criticized Mr. Modi on live television for public safety, he was taken off the air the same day. He also said they pressured him to resign.