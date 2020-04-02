Uncertainty in quarterback is new for Patriots, but not for AFC East rivals

NEW YORK (AP) – Welcome to the club, Patriots.

You know, that haunting feeling of not being sure who your starting quarterback will be this season, next year, or beyond. Ask AFC East New England rivals about it. Miami, Buffalo and the New York Jets have lived through that frustrating uncertainty for much of this century.

For the first time since 2001, the Patriots will enter a season without Tom Brady as the clear starter in the middle. Even during Brady's four-game suspension to start the 2016 season, Bill Belichick's group knew he would return in week 5.

In that same span, the rest of the AFC East resembled turnstiles at Penn Station, starting a combined total of 55 players as quarterback.

Yes, 55, more than a complete list of the season.

No wonder the Patriots won the division title 17 times in the Brady era.

Well, the six-time Super Bowl champion and three-time NFL MVP will be in Tampa Bay this season to lead the Bruce Arians Buccaneers after signing a two-year, $ 50 million contract that is fully guaranteed. So the search for a call sign is activated for the Patriots.

Perhaps it's 34-year veteran Brian Hoyer, who signed a one-year contract with New England, after serving as Brady's backup for two previous terms at Foxboro.

It could be Jarrett Stidham, a fourth-round pick from Auburn last year who threw four passes as a rookie, including one that was intercepted and returned for a touchdown by the Jets & # 39; Jamal Adams in a Patriots win.

It will not be Browns starter Cody Kessler, who was on the New England list last year but was released Wednesday.

Maybe Belichick doesn't have his Week 1 starter on hand yet.

Either way, this is not something the Patriots or their fans are used to. Since Brady took over an injured Drew Bledsoe and made his first start on September 30, 2001, a 44-13 victory over Peyton Manning and the Colts at old Foxboro Stadium, only three other players have started as quarterback for New England:

– Matt Cassel: 15 games in 2008, when Brady injured his knee in the first game of the season.

– Jimmy Garoppolo (two) and Jacoby Brissett (two): in 2016, when Brady was suspended by the NFL for the first four games for his role in the deflated balloon scandal.

The Jets have used 16 players in the spot since the start of the 2001 season, the Bills 19 and the Dolphins 20.

New York believes it has its franchise quarterback at Sam Darnold, but has been there before during Brady's reign with people like Chad Pennington, Mark Sanchez and Geno Smith, who have had no sustained periods of success and / or health.

Also Buffalo, who is excited about Josh Allen's progress. But the Bills also had high hopes for J.P. Losman and EJ Manuel, first-round picks that quickly faded.

Miami thought it finally had Dan Marino's successor when he selected Ryan Tannehill in 2012. He never lived up to those high expectations in South Florida. It looks like the Dolphins will enter this season with Ryan Fitzpatrick, 37, as a starter, with Josh Rosen also on the list, and a very real possibility that they'll target a quarterback with the No. 5 pick. Yes, starter # 21 .

Fun fact: Fitzpatrick has started for all three rivals in the Patriots division, while Pennington (Jets, Dolphins) played for two. Oh, and Bledsoe was traded to Buffalo in 2002 and started with the Bills a year after being hit hard but cleanly, and injured by Mo Lewis of the Jets, setting in motion nearly 19 years of QB stability for the Patriots.

Here are all the players who have started at least one game for the enemies of the New England division since 2001:

DOLPHINS (20): Jay Fiedler (44 games, 2001-04), Ray Lucas (six, 2002), Brian Griese (five, 2003), A.J. Feeley (eight, 2004), Sage Rosenfels (two, 2004-05), Gus Frerotte (15, 2005), Daunte Culpepper (four, 2006), Joey Harrington (11, 2006), Cleo Lemon (eight, 2006-07) , Trent Green (five, 2007), John Beck (four, 2007), Pennington (20, 2008-10), Chad Henne (31, 2009-11), Tyler Thigpen (one, 2010), Matt Moore (12, 2011 ; 5, 2016-17), Tannehill (77, 2012-16; 11, 2018), Jay Cutler (14, 2017), Brock Osweiler (five, 2018), Fitzpatrick (13, 2019) and Rosen (three, 2019) .

Important Reads: Tannehill started 77 consecutive games to start his NFL career before a knee injury during training camp in 2017 ended the streak. That's the majority of games any QB in the division has started in a row since 2001, aside from Brady, who had streaks of 111 and 112 games during that span. … Fitzpatrick's 93 combined starts are the highest by any QB in the AFC East that hasn't been called Brady since 2001. Tannehill is next with 88, followed by Pennington (81).

BILLS (19): Rob Johnson (eight, 2001), Alex Van Pelt (eight, 2001), Bledsoe (48, 2002-04), Losman (33, 2005-08), Kelly Holcomb (eight, 2005), Trent Edwards (32, 2007-10), Fitzpatrick (53, 2009-12), Brian Brohm (two, 2009-10), Manuel (17, 2013-16), Thad Lewis (five, 2013), Jeff Tuel (one, 2013 ), Kyle Orton (12, 2014), Cassel (one, 2015), Tyrod Taylor (42, 2015-17), Nathan Peterman (four, 2017-18), Allen (27, 2018-19), Derek Anderson (one , 2018), LeSean McCoy (one, in the wildcat, 2018) and Matt Barkley (one, 2018).

Hot Reads: Yes, it's true, McCoy lined up as the quarterback instead of Anderson, on the wildcat to open a game in 2018. The runner is technically listed as a starter, for what he counts. … Cassel made the first hit in the first game of the 2015 season, while Taylor split as a receiver. But Cassel never threw a pass for the Bills.

JETS (16): Vinny Testaverde (27, 2001-03; 4, 2005), Pennington (61, 2002-07), Quincy Carter (three, 2004), Brooks Bollinger (nine, 2005), Kellen Clemens (eight, 2007 ; uno, 2009), Brett Favre (16, 2008), Sánchez (62, 2009-12), Greg McElroy (uno, 2012), Smith (29, 2013-14; uno, 2016), Michael Vick (tres, 2014 ), Fitzpatrick (27, 2015-16), Bryce Petty (seven, 2016-17), Josh McCown (16, 2017-18), Darnold (26, 2018-19), Luke Falk (two, 2019) and Trevor Siemian (one, 2019).

Hot Reads: No, Tim Tebow never started a game as a quarterback in his only season with the Jets in 2012. However, he actually had two starts that season: in tight end at the season opener in Buffalo, and in the fullback in Week 3 against Miami … While Sanchez never became the next Joe Namath (no one else has done for the franchise, either), he does have Broadway Joe in one category: most playoff wins. of a Jets quarterback with four. But there is also the "Butt Fumble,quot;, of course. Naturally against Brady and the Patriots, on Thanksgiving night in 2012.

AP Sports writers John Wawrow and Steven Wine contributed.