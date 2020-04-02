UEFA urges European leagues not to cancel seasons and expects football to restart in July | Football news

"We are confident that football can restart in the coming months, with conditions that will be dictated by public authorities,quot;





UEFA advises leagues not to cancel their seasons

European leagues have been urged not to "abandon,quot; their seasons, after authorities revealed that they are working on plans to resume the games starting in July.

UEFA, the European Club Association (ECA) and the European Leagues (EL) have written to all 55 member federations, including clubs and leagues, asking them to "walk together,quot; as they tackle the growing problems of the coronavirus pandemic .

The letter, seen by Sky Sports News, has made it clear that associations must continue to work for their stations to resume, when it is safe to do so.

"It is of utmost importance that even a disruptive event such as this epidemic does not prevent our competitions from being decided on the field, according to its rules and that all sports titles are awarded based on the results," he says.

"As responsible leaders in our sport, this is what we must ensure, until the last possibility exists and as long as planning, operational and regulatory solutions are available.

"We are confident that football can be restarted in the coming months, with conditions that will be dictated by public authorities, and we believe that any decision to abandon national competitions is, at this stage, premature and unjustified."

The board of directors recommended that the Belgian Pro League end the season

UEFA chaired a conference call with all member associations on Wednesday.

No association raised the question of canceling the current season, but since the meeting the Belgian Jupiler Pro League board of directors has recommended that its season end.

Some clubs in the Netherlands also call for a premature end to their season.

Officials are working on scenarios that extend beyond the current preferred deadline of June 30.

"The working groups have held several meetings and are in daily contact to ensure that the primary objective of bringing all competitions to their natural end is met. To achieve this, concrete plans are being developed," the letter added.

"His work now focuses on scenarios spanning the months of July and August, including the possibility of UEFA competitions being restarted after the completion of the national leagues. Joint schedule management is strictly required as the The conclusion of the current season should be coordinated with The Beginning of the New, which may be affected in part due to overload.

Ajax football director Marc Overmars (left) called for the Eredivisie to be abandoned

"Following closely the development of the current situation, the calendar working group will indicate as soon as possible, and ideally in mid-May, which of the plans can be implemented to complete the season without leaving anyone behind. Really stopping the competitions it should be the last resort after acknowledging that no calendar alternative would allow the season to end. "

The letter, signed by UEFA President Aleksander Ceferin, ECA President Andrea Agnelli, and EL President Lars-Christer Olsson, acknowledges that public health remains the highest priority.

"The current health crisis caused by the spread of Covid-19 is unprecedented in our society and, in addition to the threat to public health, which is the number one priority, has dramatically affected all industries and economic sectors " noticeable.

"We walk together in the awareness that only an extraordinary coordinated effort by all the organizers of the competition can help European football to emerge from the crisis, fully recovering its main asset, the competitions. Without unity or solidarity, no one will be able to leave the crisis since we are all interdependent ".