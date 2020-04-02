Tyrann Mathieu gave up anger against Tyreek Hill in Madden and called his teammate "disrespectful,quot;

Tyreek Hill and Tyrann Mathieu played each other in a Madden game for charity on Wednesday night, but things got a little heated between the Chiefs' two teammates.

Hill, playing as the Bears, taunted Mathieu, who played as the Chiefs. If you know something about "Madden NFL 20,quot;, you should know that the Chiefs are a much better team to play than the Bears. Patrick Mahomes' connection to Tyreek Hill is almost unstoppable at times.

But Hill was able to stop the virtual version of himself while continuing to score points against Mathieu. Things got out of control quickly when Hill built a 42-7 lead before halftime. This was mainly due to intercepting Mathieu five times in the first half alone. Of those five interceptions, three were Eddie Jackson pick-sixes.

Mathieu is not a Madden scrub, which made the beating even more incredible. He was able to counterattack and bring the score to 56-32, but then Hill went for a touchdown on fourth and goal with approximately one minute remaining in the game. So he it was for two after scoring a touchdown, he proceeded to tease Mathieu in the process.

As you can see in the video above, Hill just starts running backwards in a two point conversion. This does absolutely nothing except mocking your opponent. It doesn't run out of the game clock, it just wastes real time.

Then, with the score out of control, one minute remaining, and Hill putting on a show, Mathieu turned off his console in a fit of anger.

Hill then taunted his teammate on Twitter.

Mathieu responded in an angry tweet calling Hill "disrespectful." He later deleted the tweet.

Anyone who has played video games has probably felt this anger before. It's not fun to be ashamed of in Madden, especially when there are over 20,000 people watching the game live on Twitch. But I hope the anger subsides and Mathieu and Hill can be good teammates again.

His quarterback, Patrick Mahomes, even entered the conversation.

Bruh Tyreek is winning like this😂😂😂😂 – Patrick Mahomes II (@PatrickMahomes) April 1, 2020

The Madden Player Match continues on Thursday night with the semi-finals and the championship game. In the semifinals we have Denzel Ward against DeSean Jackson and Derwin James against Tyreek Hill.