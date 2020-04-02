Tyler Cameron is trolling Peter Weber for his TikToK skills

Nick Agro / E! Entertainment, Aaron Poole / E! Entertainment
Tyler Cameron is calling Peter Weber.
The budding model took to Twitter on Wednesday night to cast some shadow on her ex. Bachelorette party co-star. As fans will remember, Tyler and Peter competed for Hannah brownThe heart of her in her dating series season in 2019. Both Tyler and Peter made it to Hannah's top three spots during last year's final, but were eventually sent home.
Since that time, we've seen Hannah reconnect with Tyler, while Peter starred in his own season of The Bachelor. Since her relationship with both ended Hannah Ann Sluss Y Madison PrewettPeter has been sparking romance rumors with the contestant Kelley Flanagan. After being photographed spending time together in Chicago, the pilot and lawyer made headlines again, this time for starring in a TikTok video together.
Although social media went wild after seeing Peter and Kelley dancing in the video, there is definitely one person who is definitely not impressed with Peter's TikTok abilities … and that would be Tyler.
On social media Wednesday night, Tyler asked his fellow Bachelor Nation star Dustin Kendrick to help remove Peter's app.
"Hi @dustinbkendrick, I'm going to need you to pick up Peters phone right now and remove the Tik Tok app," Tyler tweeted, adding the hashtag #theboxgonewrong.
Tyler has been making headlines for his TikTok videos in recent weeks, especially for his posts with Hannah Brown.
Hannah and Tyler had spent time together in Tyler's home state of Florida, in the midst of the Coronavirus pandemic. Although Hannah appears to have returned to her Alabama home, she spent a few weeks joining Tyler and his friends.
The meeting between Hannah and Tyler has sparked relationship rumors, but a source recently shared with E! News that celebrities are not officially dating.
"There is a definite chemistry between Hannah and Tyler, but they are not dating," the source told E! News.
"Both have expressed that they are not in a position to leave at the moment, but they care for each other," the source continued. "They've both been through a lot recently and are supporting each other."
