Tyler Cameron is trolling Peter Weber for his TikToK skills

Tyler Cameron is calling Peter Weber.

The budding model took to Twitter on Wednesday night to cast some shadow on her ex. Bachelorette party co-star. As fans will remember, Tyler and Peter competed for Hannah brownThe heart of her in her dating series season in 2019. Both Tyler and Peter made it to Hannah's top three spots during last year's final, but were eventually sent home.

Since that time, we've seen Hannah reconnect with Tyler, while Peter starred in his own season of The Bachelor. Since her relationship with both ended Hannah Ann Sluss Y Madison PrewettPeter has been sparking romance rumors with the contestant Kelley Flanagan. After being photographed spending time together in Chicago, the pilot and lawyer made headlines again, this time for starring in a TikTok video together.

Although social media went wild after seeing Peter and Kelley dancing in the video, there is definitely one person who is definitely not impressed with Peter's TikTok abilities … and that would be Tyler.