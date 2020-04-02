Home Entertainment Twitter calls police quarantined Stripper who posted video with boy (Graphic)

Twitter calls police quarantined Stripper who posted video with boy (Graphic)

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
1
Logo

An exotic Atlanta dancer is going viral this morning, after she posted a video of her making explicit dance moves while her children were in the living room watching.

Here is the graphic video: we warn you that it contains very explicit images.

Since the coronavirus quarantine, exotic dancers have turned to social media for a living. Instead of dancing in clubs, the dancers are now performing for fans on IG Live. Rather than tip dancers, viewers pay dancers through the Cash app.

RELATED ARTICLES

NO COMMENTS

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

©