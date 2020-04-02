Twitter calls police quarantined Stripper who posted video with boy (Graphic)

An exotic Atlanta dancer is going viral this morning, after she posted a video of her making explicit dance moves while her children were in the living room watching.

Here is the graphic video: we warn you that it contains very explicit images.

Since the coronavirus quarantine, exotic dancers have turned to social media for a living. Instead of dancing in clubs, the dancers are now performing for fans on IG Live. Rather than tip dancers, viewers pay dancers through the Cash app.

Well, yesterday, fans were watching a popular Atlanta dancer perform some extremely explicit moves, with a sprinkler.

But then it happened.

The dancer moved and the camera moved to the left, and viewers noticed that in the room, when she saw her perform the explicit movements, there was a girl and a baby. Also in the room was an older woman who appeared to be feeding the baby.

When the video hit Twitter, people were outraged.

After a few hours, several Twitter users claim they called the Atlanta police for the dancer.

MTO News contacted Atlanta police for comment, and they did not immediately respond to our investigation.

