Travel Channel & Channel 5 Ancient Egypt Series – Deadline

Discovery’s Travel Channel and ViacomCBS, the British broadcaster Channel 5, have teamed up to order a series about famous mummies from ancient Egypt.

British producer Blink Films will Mummy Mysteries (or Unwrapped Mummies as it will be titled on Channel 5), a six-part series that will unravel facts about mummies, including Tutankhamun's mother and the so-called Crying Mummy.

The stories of the 3,000-year-old bodies will be illuminated by Egyptologists, archaeologists, and forensic investigators, and each episode will be dedicated to a different mummy.

Blink creative director Justine Kershaw said: "Mummy Mysteries It will tell the gripping and revealing stories of some of the most famous embalmed bodies of all time, uncovering new facts and insights into the life of the pharaohs in ancient Egypt. "

The Kershaw executive produces alongside Andra Heritage. Michael Douglas is the editor of the series, while the directors are Joseph Cunningham and Jess Reid. Lucy Willis is the commissioner for Channel 5.

Other Blink projects include the Disney + natural history series Meet the chimpanzees, as much as Dog tales Y Cat tales for the scientific chapter of PBS Nova.