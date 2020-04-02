Travel back in time to Hollywood by Ryan Murphy

Get ready to travel back in time to glitter, glamor and, well, some unevenness. Netflix & # 39; s Hollywood, starring David Corenswet, Darren Criss, Jeremy Pope, Laura Harrier Y Patti LuPone, comes to take you on a wild journey.

The limited series created by Ryan Murphy Y Ian Brennan Follow a group of aspiring stars, writers, and directors who are trying to succeed in Hollywood after World War II. With a mix of fictional characters and actors playing big names like Rock hudson Y Vivien LeighHollywood takes a look at the power dynamics and biases of the entertainment industry across race, gender, and sexuality that still exist today. But what if they weren't? Hollywood asks that question.