Tottenham fans want players to receive pay cuts amid coronavirus outbreak | Football news

Tottenham fans want the club's players to receive a cut in wages and are demanding answers as to why non-playing staff are most affected by the financial impact of the coronavirus.

The Tottenham Hotspur Supporters Trust (THST) says fans are angry that 550 non-playing staff members, some of whom have been suspended, have been forced into a 20 percent pay cut, but players' wages remain intact.

President Daniel Levy is one of those who cut the salary cut, but the Trust urges players and managers to make an additional voluntary contribution "so that the most vulnerable do not bear too great a burden."

Tottenham President Daniel Levy is one of the staff members who has cut his salary.

"We have strongly recommended that the club explain the details and nuances to supporters much more clearly than it currently has, and we hope you will take that advice," a statement said.

"What angered the fans the most, who care that their club does the right thing, is that an organization perceived as very wealthy is cutting staff salaries and asking for government help, while the highest-paid people under their umbrellas keep their profits.

"This anger is not unique to the Spurs community, but the club's reputation as a wealthy and well-run business means it is in the spotlight."

"We are aware that no soccer club can impose changes to the contract of its gaming staff or coach without an agreement with the respective unions, the PFA and the LMA. Therefore, the comment that THFC has chosen to reduce wages of staff who do not play while choosing not to reduce gambling staff salaries are inaccurate.

"But there is nothing to prevent club players from making a voluntary contribution to ensure that the most vulnerable do not bear too great a burden. And there is nothing to prevent club directors, including the president, from making an additional personal contribution. in addition to his 20 percent pay cuts – points that we have made directly to the club board and will continue to do. We have made it clear that this is a course of action that fans would overwhelmingly support. "

The anger comes after President Levy announced the measures along with the Spurs' financial results for the 2018-19 season in which they paid him a £ 3 million bonus in addition to his £ 4 million salary.

In a season in which they finished fourth in the Premier League and reached the Champions League final, Tottenham posted a pre-tax gain of £ 87 million as revenue increased £ 80 million to a club record of £ 461 millions.

Sky Sports News has reached out to Tottenham for comment.