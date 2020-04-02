Total Madness Season 35 Premiere Gets Highest Ratings In Years In Key Shows – Deadline

%MINIFYHTML4b618cd22a7d9fa34b1236f5281cf07911% %MINIFYHTML4b618cd22a7d9fa34b1236f5281cf07912%

EXCLUSIVE: MTV The challenge: total madnessWednesday The season 35 premiere on Wednesday had its highest ratings in years in two key shows.

The hit athletic competition show, which pits 28 cast members on a quest for a $ 1 million prize, earned a 1.14 rating on P18-49, its best debut in eight years; and a 1.27 rating on P18-34, the highest in seven years, on Live + SD.

The first episode at 8 PM ET saw its biggest ascents at M18-49 (+ 71%) and M18-34 (+ 69%), perhaps reflecting a gap in sports programming during the COVID-19 pandemic. Total viewers were 1.06 million, 47% more than last season's average (726k). Last night's episode also had a great performance on social media, the number 2 trend in the US. USA And # 5, worldwide, to rank as the # 1 social reality cable series of the night, according to the network.

In The challenge: total madness, veterans partner with rookie franchise prospects including Big Brother, Amazing Career, American Ninja Warrior Y Survivor.

The challenge: total madness It was created for MTV by Bunim / Murray Productions. Gil Goldschein, Julie Pizzi, Scott Freeman, Justin Booth, and Emer Harkin are executive producers, and Danny Wascou and Jeff Schmidt are executive co-producers.

Check out the teaser clip for the new season below.