Top Gun: Maverick postponed due to coronavirus pandemic

Film festivals, concerts and premieres have been canceled or postponed in the face of the coronavirus pandemic. It turns out that the latest Tom Cruise movie, Top Gun: MaverickIt's just another movie that was rescheduled because of COVID-19.

Entertainment Tonight reported on a statement from Paramount Pictures in which the studio revealed that they were delaying the release date due to the virus. Fans of Top Gun They were eagerly waiting for Tom Cruise to return to the big screen, however it looks like they will have to wait even longer.

According to ET, Top Gun: Maverick, It will be out on December 23, Wednesday. The medium claims that Tom will return to the big screen alongside Glen Powell, Miles Teller, Jon Hamm and Jennifer Connelly.

As noted above, Top Gun is not the only film facing a postponement. Earlier this year, it was revealed that the new James Bond movie, No time to die, would be delayed until November of this year.

Reports indicated the move was costly for the studios, which spent months promoting and marketing the film that was supposed to be released this month. Initially, it was only canceled in China because the coronavirus started there.

However, once the coronavirus began to spread to other countries, including the United States, the studies announced that they would cancel its release. The world has seen the cancellation of many film festivals and premieres, including Coachella and South By Southwest Film Festival.

Furthermore, the president of the Cannes Film Festival announced that they would consider postponing the prestigious event earlier this year if the pandemic did not subside, but it was not long before organizers confirmed that it would also be delayed.

Spike Lee, who will act as the first African-American to head the Cannes Film Festival jury, confirmed with a media outlet that the festival was postponed and said he supported the organizers' decisions. Yesterday, Justin Bieber, too, released a statement claiming he was moving his Tour changes too.



