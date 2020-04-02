Top 10 things to do in Boston this weekend: April 2-5, 2020

With social distancing in full effect, this week's BosTen, as well as each subsequent issue for the foreseeable future, will be dedicated to 10 things to do inside your home this week. Do you have an idea of ​​what we should cover? Leave us a comment on this article or on the BosTen Facebook group, or email us at [email protected]

%MINIFYHTML55ee728bd392b8b5bfb263065f33da1b11% %MINIFYHTML55ee728bd392b8b5bfb263065f33da1b12%

Get in shape indoors with Patriots catcher Julian Edelman, who will host a 20-minute virtual class this Thursday at 7 p.m. ET with Planet Fitness. The New Hampshire company will broadcast the sweat session live on your Facebook page, and no exercise equipment is required. If you're busy on Thursday night, all training will still be available at Planet Fitness Youtube channel after.

Irreverent Somerville Wine Bar Rebel rebel has moved his weekly wine classes onlineAnd there's no better time to launch into the world of natural wine than on Sunday when Rebel Rebel founder Lauren Friel will host Natural Wine 101. Classes are held at Zoom, everyone's new favorite hangout, and it's easy to sign up: just I sell $ 10 to Rebel Rebel and indicate the date of your class in the message. The wines can be ordered from the local partner Violette Wine Cellars through this form (although this weekend's class doesn't have a corresponding wine list).

The next James Bond movie, "No Time to Die,quot; has been delayed until November due to the coronavirus, but Amazon keeps fans of the spy franchise satisfied by adding 4K ultra-HD versions of each movie in the franchise this month. With each title available, you can watch the entire series from start to finish, but if you're looking for a highlight, "Goldfinger," the third film in the series, is a good place to start. The 1964 release was Bond's first true box office success, and it was the first Bond film to feature hallmarks such as high-tech gadgets and memorable quotes such as "shaken, not stirred."

Craft’d Company is moving its Beers with the Brewers series, where else? – online, organizing guided tastings and behind-the-scenes looks at your Instagram stories this weekend starting at 7 p.m. At 8 pm. On Friday, settle in with the people of Idle Hands Craft Ales; On Saturday Timberyard Brewing will be breaking some of his beers; And on Sunday, Crue Brew Brewery will be the featured guest. Each brewery will focus on four beers, all of which can be found here.

As virtual concerts and live broadcasts have become the medium of performance for the day, no one has mastered art better than DJ D-Nice. Their Club Quarantine dance parties have become the most popular nightlife spot, with A-listers like Rihanna, Drake, Will Smith, Oprah Winfrey, Mark Zuckerberg, Michelle Obama, Joe Biden and Bernie Sanders, all visiting to enjoy. virtually from the songs of the ancients. Member of the 80s hip-hop group Boogie Down Productions. D-Nice's parties tend to last for hours and feature an eclectic mix of musical genres, with an emphasis on hip-hop, funk, and soul. The next party is scheduled to start Saturday at 7 p.m. about him DJ's Instagram page.

Since 2014 Cherry bomb, a publication that defends women in the world of food, organized its annual Jubilee, where the greats of food meet to establish contacts and talk about the latest trends and causes in the culinary field. This year, Jubilee was supposed to be held in New York City. Except, you know. So instead, Cherry Bomb will host Jubilee 2.0 on Sunday, inviting everyone to follow their Instagram and IGTV stories for interviews, demos, recipes, giveaways, cookbook reviews, and a virtual happy hour to wrap up the event.

Have you seen those adorable penguin videos at the Shedd Aquarium in Chicago visiting other marine life in the now-empty facility? The New England Aquarium has also been experimenting with behind-the-scenes videos for its fans, posting near-daily videos on your Facebook page as part of their virtual tour series. Watch a harbor seal brush its teeth, visit the sea turtle hospital, or watch a trainer feed the aquarium penguins in their rocky habitat.

Rita Ng, founder of Boston Bonbon, will bring her kitchen home on Friday with a virtual class for making macaroni. For $ 35Participants can learn about the history of macarons, followed by a baking and preparation demonstration, which you can replicate with the help of a recipe pack. Each participant will also receive a discount code for future Boston Bonbon purchases.

Somerville Aeronaut Brewery will offer its own virtual twist at Paint Nite this Thursday with Arts and Ales. Aeronaut's own Brit Weidel will host a Zoom webinar with some of her art friends, showing viewers how to create fun designs using whatever art supplies they have at home. As for the beer, Aeronaut offers online ordering and collected on the sidewalk of your brewery.

If your child is taking classes virtually or has no school, you can learn one or two things from the Science Museum. The museum will host a free webinar this Friday at 10 a.m. It will answer some basic questions about pandemics, including how they spread and what kinds of scientists are working to study and prevent them. While the webinar is geared toward tweens, there is enough information for everyone 12 and older to find something useful. If you can't attend on Friday, the museum will also host webinars next Tuesday at 5 p.m. and next Thursday at 2 p.m.