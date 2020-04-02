Tom Holland on the unexpected online interaction with Justin Bieber: & # 39; This is wild & # 39;

During their first Instagram live chat together, the & # 39; Spiderman: Homecoming & # 39; star and the singer of & # 39; Yummy & # 39; They discuss how the coronavirus has brought about the closure of the actor's upcoming film production.

Even Tom holland You may still be dazzled by another celebrity. On Tuesday night, March 31, the protagonist of "Spider-man: homecoming"surprised many Justin BieberFans when he joined hitmaker "Yummy" during a live conversation, but he himself couldn't hide his amazement at the unexpected interaction.

Bieber contacted Holland during a live Instagram chat to thank him for his criticism of "Justin Bieber: Seasons". "What's wrong, brother? Thank you for saying what you said about my documentary. That meant a lot. You are amazing, friend," the 26-year-old singer started his conversation. He got the 23-year-old actor's reply saying, "Equally, brother!"

At some point during the talk, the "Avengers Endgame"Star expressed disbelief that he and hit creator" What Do You Mean "just had their first online interaction."

Bieber said he was "trying to pass the time" since he was "a little bored" in the middle of the coronavirus blockade, Bieber asked Holland if "he was supposed to be shooting a movie." In response, the "Captain America: Civil WarThe actor explained: "We went to the first day, I'm making a movie called & # 39; Uncharted & # 39 ;, which is based on a video game, and we showed up for our first day of filming and they closed us."

"I was in Berlin, so I had to go home and now I'm back in London," said Holland. When asked if he "prepared" something for the role, the actor who got his breakthrough role in "The Impossible" said, "I mean, I did a little. I played video games and got in shape, but I wasn't." I'm not. putting my heart and soul at stake. "

On a positive note, Holland noted that the closure of "Unexplored"The production gave him an opportunity to entertain himself." We are all in London, we are all trapped in my house and we are watching this show, "he shared." Brother, you have to watch this show. It's called & # 39;Single& # 39 ;, they are 10 people and they stick them in the desert and they have to survive. It's directly real life. "

Holland and Bieber's online interaction came after the former confessed that he watched the latter's YouTube docuseries while doing a press stop for "AheadHe said in a question and answer session: "I really enjoyed that, because it was nice to see someone who is having the best time possible also having difficulties."

"And I felt like there was real solidarity for the young people that were going through … nobody goes through that like him, but we all went through that a little bit. I guess I was really grateful to see that side of him." I am really happy that he is happy. He seems so happy. "