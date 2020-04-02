TNT advances post-apocalyptic sci-fi thriller "Snowpiercer" – Deadline

%MINIFYHTML79175349f957d19b92e17ea24614b43911% %MINIFYHTML79175349f957d19b92e17ea24614b43912%

It took a while to get to the screens, but viewers will now be able to watch TNT's post-apocalyptic thriller Snowpiercer a little earlier than previously planned.

The WarnerMedia-owned network is moving forward on the premiere of the Jennifer Connelly and Daveed Diggs show. The series will launch on Sunday, May 17 at 9 p.m. It was previously planned to launch on Sunday, May 31.

The Up News Info understands that the show is not replacing anything on schedule, but that the network is responding to the growing appetite for content as most Americans are locked up.

This occurs when the second season of the show, which is based on Oscar winner Bong Joon Ho's film, stopped production due to the Coronavirus pandemic.

Established more than seven years after the world has become a frozen wasteland, Snowpiercer It focuses on the remains of humanity that live in a constantly moving train with 1,001 wagons that circulate around the world. Class war, social injustice and survival politics unfold in this fascinating television adaptation. Alison Wright, Mickey Sumner, Susan Park, Iddo Goldberg, Katie McGuinness, Lena Hall, Annalize Basso, Sam Otto, Roberto Urbina, Sheila Vand and Jaylin Fletcher also star.

"Snowpiercer is one of the most anticipated original series of 2020 and in this climate, viewers crave exciting, engaging, and seating-level content that speaks to them on a deeper level, "said Brett Weitz, general manager of TNT, TBS and truTV "It is extremely important that we continue our promise to meet with the public where they are, and to that end, we are moving forward Snowpiercer & # 39; s premiere so fans can enjoy this futuristic series even earlier. "

The show has had a long gestation; TNT ordered the Snowpiercer pilot in November 2016 and returned to the series more than two years ago. Five days after the commission, the original showrunner and pilot writer Josh Friedman exited the show, and Black orphans Graeme Manson took over after a few weeks.

About four months later, Scott Derrickson, the future assistant to Doctor Strange who directed the Snowpiercer Pilot: Refused to return for new shots, citing differences with Manson's creative vision. TNT chief Kevin Reilly addressed that situation during the TCA 2019 winter press tour.

Then in May. The show received an early renewal for Season 2 and moved from TNT to sister channel TBS. But the brass changed its mind five months later, and Snowpiercer it was returned to its original network.

Diggs and Manson addressed delays in the winter TCA. "It takes a long time to do some good shit," said Daveed. Manson added: “She had a long delivery. It is a great property, I am a great admirer of director Bong's movie (Joon Ho) and a great admirer of graphic novels, and it took me a long time to get it right and we did it well. "

Snowpiercer It is produced by Tomorrow Studios, along with CJ Entertainment, which produced the film. The series is produced by Marty Adelstein and Becky Clements of Tomorrow Studios; showrunner Manson, who rewritten the first episode; director James Hawes; Matthew O & # 39; Connor; Derrickson and the producers of the movie Bong, Miky Lee, Tae-sung Jeong, Park Chan-wook, Lee Tae-hun, and Dooho Choi.

The network has also released a new preview before the premiere, which you can see below: