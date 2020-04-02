Throwback Thursday: when Rishi Kapoor slapped Ranbir Kapoor

When it comes to flattery, no one could beat Ranbir Kapoor. The nation simply loves it. That's right. On the professional front, the actor has accumulated many milestones. He has consolidated his position on the Bollywood mainland with each of his films. His characters, whether they are Sid (Wake Up Sid), Barfi (Barfi), Bunny (Yeh Jawani Hai Deewani) or Sanju (Sanju) have become memorable. The actor will now be seen in Ayan Mukerji's Brahmastra, also starring his girlfriend Alia Bhatt and Amitabh Bachchan.

The actor might be loved by millions, but he sure is afraid of his father Rishi Kapoor. Once in an interview, Ranbir revealed how Rishi Kapoor slapped him in his childhood, which scared him. He was only about 12 years old. And he entered the auction room with his shoes on. He didn't know you don't take chapters to a bidding room. When Rishi Kapoor saw this, he slapped Ranbir. That incident was enough for Ranbir to be afraid of his father going forward.

We are sure that the parent-child dynamic has changed over time. We hope the two soon decide to join the big screen. How do you feel?