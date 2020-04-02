Throwback Thursday: 2005 Old Asf Trafford Thriller ends in neutral | Cricket News







In the ash summer of 2005, England and Australia faced off in what is considered to be the best test series of all time.

There was Steven Harmison bloodying Ricky Ponting in the first exchanges in Lord & # 39; s, the remarkable end of the Test for Edgbaston, that great Australian team celebrating a draw at Old Trafford, England, which dragged home in a chase and tremendous tension at Trent Bridge. The maiden from Kevin Pietersen's series Test ton in The Oval.

In the latest issue of Throwback Thursday, our weekly cricket show where our writers recall some memorable feats from years past, David currie He remembers his rather strange version of the most memorable moments, particularly the Old Trafford stalemate …

Michael Vaughan leads the England celebrations after winning the 2005 Ashes series

My memories of that incredible summer are somewhat strange and do not exactly match the intoxicating combination of excruciating tension mixed with the unbridled euphoria I most enjoyed or endured.

I missed the most dramatic moment of all. Edgbaston 2005; Where were you when England got that famous two-race victory? Where were you when Freddie Flintoff consoled the dejected Brett Lee? Where were you when Simon Jones lost that catch with Australia nearing victory?

I was asleep.

He was asleep because he was on vacation at the time. On a family trip to the United States, given the time difference, on the eve of England's most famous victories, I slept soundly believing that Michael Vaughan's men, who only needed two wickets, with 107 runs to play, had a convincing victory in her hands. to level the series. I should have known better.

When I woke up, it quickly became apparent that I had missed the best test result of all time.

Andrew Flintoff comforts Brett Lee after England's two-race win at Edgabston

My misfortune does not end there; lucky to have tickets to play for two days during the series, that series, I'd say you couldn't have chosen two more forgettable days.

First, the third day at Lord & # 39; s, a most memorable one for a 20 not scored by Australia No. 11 Glenn McGrath and one plagued by England, lost the sacks before the hosts stumbled on 156-5 in their second entrance and towards a strong defeat in the first test.

Second, for The Oval, but not for that final strike by Pietersen in the final series, nor for Freddie's 5-78 the day before that helped fight the game on the road to England. Again, it was day three, another & # 39; crucial & # 39; day three that could not be fulfilled.

The rain ruined most of the day's game, with Australia racking up races: Justin Langer and Matthew Hayden celebrated centuries in a 185-race partnership for the first wicket, though my memories are more of Spurs drawing 0-0 with Liverpool at Grzegorz El Rasiak's debut (yes, who?) during one of the longest periods of rain.

Grzegorz Rasiak makes his Tottenham debut in a forgettable 0-0 draw with Liverpool that same summer

I don't want to sound ungrateful or bitter. Seeing a live Ashes Test was a dream come true and, over the years, I began to embrace my unique experience of that action-packed series.

The test match I really remember the least is England's thrilling victory at Trent Bridge, having made Australia go on and almost manage to chase 129. That's because, from my vague memory, I just watched him from the comfort of my couch and As such, my experience of that specific test almost fades into almost insignificance. One game day indistinguishable from the next.

Trent Bridge faces Ashley Giles after the winning races are seen to see England take a 2-1 lead in the series

There were no furtive glances on the portable television, a pre-iPhone gift from my parents one Christmas, which I brought to school when Pietersen played that hit last day on The Oval. (Side note: When I got caught, my business studies professor was more interested in finding out the score. "Paul Collingwood just got released, sir.")

Kevin Pietersen leaves after his century of series in the final test of ashes in The Oval

There were no clashes with the hospital radio show I used to host at Eastbourne District General Hospital (in case you're wondering), like on the last day of the Old Trafford Trial when Australia was awaiting a draw.

There was no sleep on Edgbaston's last day over the holidays, and there was no frantic update on the ball-by-ball updates of the 'business center'. off the ship as we headed home.

Let me explain. My father, who is not the biggest fan of flying, booked us the Queen Mary 2 cruise to return home from New York. And, determined not to miss the way I did during the Edgbaston drama, I made my way to the ship's business center for the start of the game at 6 am (five hours ago) in Old Trafford.

Michael Vaughan provided the perfect start for England at Old Trafford with a good century

It was in that business center that I spent three days in a row, not by the pool or absorbing what the ship had to offer.

It was there that I "experienced,quot; Shane Warne's 600th test stand, Vaughan's magnificent 166, Jones' devastating 6-53 in what turned out to be his last test match. I even enjoyed the Spurs' 2-0 win at Portsmouth to open the 2005-06 season from my usual spot on a Saturday morning.

Back on the mainland for the fifth day and able to watch some live cricket, even my father, who was born in Scotland and, until then, without showing the slightest interest in anything related to cricket, was ready to be caught by the conclusion. of that test.

Matthew Hoggard celebrates after eliminating Justin Langer early on day five at Old Trafford

He witnessed how Matthew Hoggard claimed Langer's wicket with his first ball on the second during the day, before he predictably lost anything by the time Flintoff had thrown Hayden around his legs for England's second 20 seconds later. .

Ponting remained, denying England for much of the day with his majestic 156, an entry that still has one of the largest in its history, though there were still many moments when you thought England had won it.

Adam Gilchrist spliced ​​one with Ian Bell in the ravine to see Australia five down with 50 rebounds yet to play, Jones brought down Michael Clarke with the series ball, a brutal swing back swing on the right, who memorably charged with arms. his stump was uprooted, while Hoggard caught the very stubborn Jason Gillespie out front in the next.

Ponting still remained, surviving my stay in the living room as I headed to the hospital to host my show on Monday at 6 p.m. Fortunately, a modest television screen in the studio, used primarily for teletext news and weather updates, served as my savior as I tried to watch the drama unfolding between my playlist & # 39; sounds of the 60s & # 39 ;.

Ten leftovers to go; Shane Warne is gone. Geraint Jones somehow removed a scream from a catch of a Andrew Strauss knee deviation in the second slip.

Five overs to go; Ponting, gone, finally! Harmison hitting one in a nutshell, gloved on the leg by the dejected Australian captain who he thinks has given too much to Lee and McGrath, the last pair of wicket.

As the deliveries progressed, I finally decided it was my duty to bring updates ball by ball to my one-figure audience.

That last wicket never came, though, despite my best efforts, as Lee and McGrath repelled Flintoff and Harmison's final agony to await a famous draw.

Finally, I had that moment of unbearable tension that I craved for the series, that 'where were you?' moment, but not the euphoria of victory to accompany him.

England kept us waiting a little longer to really celebrate.