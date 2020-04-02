This is what you can expect from Friday's weather forecast.

Prepare for a very wet and windy Friday. The sometimes heavy rain will fall throughout the day and night. Strong and potentially damaging gusting winds are also expected in Cape Cod, Martha’s Vineyard and Nantucket, possibly reaching 60 mph. Other coastal areas could see gusts of 50 miles per hour.

%MINIFYHTML67e54df359814dd209089a65c414779611% %MINIFYHTML67e54df359814dd209089a65c414779612%

Temperatures will be mainly in the 1940s.

Rain and wind will subside on Friday night before conditions finally clear on Saturday.

See the AccuWeather forecast below:

See what's happening with Boston weather right now in our live update radar map.