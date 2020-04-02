This is what is really happening between Irina Shayk and Vito Schnabel

Could it be romance in the coronavirus era for Irina ShaykY Vito Schnabel?

%MINIFYHTMLc6b4ce8c03c261b2d35d594a1b46796c11% %MINIFYHTMLc6b4ce8c03c261b2d35d594a1b46796c12%

Amid the ongoing pandemic, social estrangement has seemingly brought the supermodel and the art gallery owner closer together. While Schnabel is famous for being the ex of Heidi klumand then Amber Heard, Shayk and his lifelong partner Bradley Cooper left it last year. Now, the former loves of Klum and Cooper have been seen together twice, most recently on Wednesday in New York City. Naturally, the sightings have raised the inevitable question: what's going on there? For starters, they are not strangers.

"Irina has known Vito for years and they have always been friends," said a source. "They used to have a double date when Vito was with Heidi and Irina was with Bradley."

The source added: "Now they are both single and quarantined in New York. Vito is a great flirt and Irina is his type. She likes the attention. They are neighbors and spend a lot of time together. When Irina's daughter is with Bradley, she has downtime and likes company. It's easy right now to see Vito and go home. They've spent the whole day together and the nights too. She likes to connect with someone she feels comfortable with. "