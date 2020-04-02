This is what a local hospital is doing to keep newborns safe – Up News Info Detroit

MICHIGAN (DETROIT Up News Info) COVID-19 is a serious threat to people with compromised immune systems, but it can be an even greater threat to newborns.

“We know that the coronavirus is affecting all elements of the community. We know that it tends to disproportionately impact older adults or people with underlying medical conditions. But we also know that newborns are generally vulnerable when they are born because their immune systems have not yet developed, "said Dr. Maureen Connolly, director of the school and community health program.

The Henry Ford Health System launched its mobile health unit for newborn follow-up appointments in an effort to keep babies separated from sick patients at medical centers.

"This is a way for us to do these checkups with especially vulnerable patients in a space dedicated only to them, and therefore newborns do not need to be exposed to perhaps other adults in a waiting room who may or may not have symptoms or exposures, "said Connolly.

The unit is located at One Ford Place in Detroit, on the corporate campus grounds, where pediatricians are available to care for newborns daily from 9 a.m. at noon.

The 39-foot bus has two exam rooms, a bathroom, and a waiting area.

It is designed to provide patients with a doctor's office experience while giving new parents peace of mind during a difficult time.

“We definitely want to make sure that we keep all of our patients protected, but especially newborns. They are reaching a time in the world where it is really chaotic, so this only gives an additional measure of protection for mothers and also for babies and families, "said Chanel Killebrew, coordinator of the school and community health program .

