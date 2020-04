These social media photos of the stars will make you miss the outside world

See this post on Instagram

2019 you taught me well … it reminded me of what life is like on a roller coaster … I traveled I lived, I laughed, I cried … I had some incredible moments, some that broke my heart … personally, I'm excited for Entering the new decade … in early 2010 I was not a stranger to the world without a real shot in front of me … today, as we close the decade, I am shooting my fourteenth movie. Many ascents, some losses, gained an identity, lost my spine in my Mother and Nani forever. Life is a roller coaster, we just have to ride it … I tell this to anyone who reads this now … never give up, never listen to detractors believe in yourself, believe that you are destined to do what it does to you happy … there are enough forces to knock you down every day, trust me, I have seen and felt it, but getting out of there overcoming what everyone thinks of you because you believed in yourself is an incredible feeling … when The Underdog wins , it is always a story worth saying … happy new year to all those who love me and perhaps to those who do not … follow their dreams in this decade … they never know what the future holds nor none of us … great love ð ‚Ÿ¤Â‚— ♥ ï¸Â ð ™ ‚ ™

