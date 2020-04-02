These 41 smartphones support direct calls over Wi-Fi

Calling people, in addition to using social media, is the most important way to keep in touch with people during this current blockade due to the coronavirus epidemic. However, sometimes mobile networks can become a little iffy but fortunately to overcome this problem, two of India's largest telecom operators, Reliance Jio and Airtel, launched voice and video calls via Wi-Fi functions. For your customers. Wi-Fi calling is a technology that uses the Wi-Fi connection to make and receive calls over Wi-Fi at no additional charge or application. But to use this feature, smartphones must support Wi-Fi calling feature. Here is a list of 42 smart devices that now support Airtel and Reliance Jio Wi-Fi calling.