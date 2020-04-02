Theater actor Brian Stokes Contracts Coronavirus – He's doing it right

It has been a difficult thirty days for the world, including the United States. Until now, countries around the world have been doing everything in their power to thwart the spread of the coronavirus, also known as COVID-19, including national shutdowns and self-isolation measures.

After the death of former Star Wars student Andrew Jack of COVID-19, The Hollywood Reporter revealed that another actor has been affected by the highly contagious disease, Brian Stokes. Brian Stokes, the Broadway star, revealed on his Twitter account Wednesday night that he contracted COVID-19.

In his social media post, the 62-year-old man assured his fans and followers that even though he got COVID-19, he is already doing much better. Paraphrasing what the actor had to say, Brian has been "lying down,quot; for the past few days and is already starting to feel much better.

The actor claims that he noticed that his body was fighting against something out of the ordinary, so he went to the doctor to be tested and it was positive. Brian confirmed that he had been in self-isolation since he contracted COVID-19 and everything is fine.

Stokes went on to say that he was grateful for his wife and son, who currently have no symptoms. According to the Hollywood Reporter, Stokes is famous for his work on Broadway, which includes performances such as Man of La Mancha, Kiss Me Kate, Ragtime, Y King Hedley II.

He also found work as Scott Knowles in Mr. robot, a science fiction drama that airs on the USA Network. Many actors, artists, and celebrities have revealed diagnoses of coronaviruses, including Idris Elba, Tom Hanks, Rita Wilson, Andy Cohen, Colton Underwood, Chris Cuomo, and Laura Bell Bundy.

It is clear that the virus does not discriminate in choosing its host, a fact that some Internet conspiracy theorists find hard to believe. In fact, many celebrities have directly tackled some of these theories, including Geto Boys member Scarface, who addressed the claim that blacks couldn't get the virus.

Additionally, Idris Elba came out to refute Cardi B's claim, who allegedly hypothesized that celebrities were paid for saying they had coronaviruses.



