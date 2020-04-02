The world's great photographers, now experts, publish quarantine photos

Here's the good news: You now have a sharper camera in your pocket than professional photographers could have dreamed of 30 years ago. This is the bad news: you can only shoot from your apartment.

With museums and galleries largely closed around the world due to the coronavirus pandemic, Instagram has been filled in recent weeks with "quarantine content,quot;: snapshots of cramped apartments, pets surprised by the sudden ubiquity of their owners, street scenes Incredibly deserted and cautious supermarket shoppers in beekeeping suits. But scattered among the more than a billion Instagram users, you'll also find some of the best fine art photographers in the world: some shoot on iPhones or Android phones, others rely on digital cameras and upload them manually. Against the mandatory confinement imposed from Argentina to Zimbabwe, these photographers have risen to the platform with a new vigor, submerging their images in the bath of social food.

The global flow of digital images includes renowned Japanese photographer Rinko Kawauchi (@rinkokawauchi), who posted interior views filled with almost enthusiastic light, challenging the closure. In South Africa, now locked up, young and sharp photographer Lindokhule Sobekwa (@ lindokuhle.sobekwa) turned to the sky: a dark cloud, a somber demeanor, redeemed by a flock of migratory birds.

Here in the United States, five art photographers, some vigorous Instagram users, other recent users, directly address the effects of the crisis on their lives, often in spectral imagery. We asked them to describe the role of social photography in their work and the tension between quarantine isolation and the global reach of Instagram. These conversations have been edited and condensed.

I have always been one of the worst instagrammers of all photographers. I am a formal photographer and it has always been difficult to figure out how to use that platform in an interesting way. It's very rare for me to post, but now I'm posting because I feel like that's the way I can connect to a bigger community.

In this isolation, I am also opening more Instagram to really look at the pictures. I suppose it is because I am away from my study and library, where I sit with many books around me. Instagram is my new book because my house doesn't have my library.

I had an experience that I learned a lot from in the 60s, in my first long stay in Europe. All he knew about what was happening in America was what he read in The Herald Tribune. It seemed that the country was falling apart. And that's because newspapers don't report that the Hudson River was flowing today and that gravity laws were still in effect. But the images remind us that life goes on and that there is spring snowstorms, for better or for worse.

Suddenly, my work became topical when people began to deal with the effects of isolation and having to stay home. I have always thought that my images are very open to interpretation and I have always tried to instill a bit of ambiguity in what I do. I was very surprised when I made a post the first day the blockade happened in California, and people really took advantage of it. It is a kind of perfect example of the flexibility of the meaning of images.

When all this happened, my first instinct was to put up pictures that expressed how upset and confused I was. I once taught a class called "Photosensitivity,quot; which was about connecting your inner world with the outer world through photography, and connecting with your emotional life through photography. To be honest, I really hadn't done it on purpose.

Suddenly, I was reviewing the images I had already made and looked for the ones that were sad and about death and confusion. And then I started going out, not going too far, because I can't go any further, just looking for photos that really expressed doubts.

I had a surprising revelation the other day. I was walking and I saw some friends. I thought "I should photograph them,quot;. I had my camera, but I couldn't get too close. I immediately thought of Harry Callahan's photos of his wife, Eleanor. There is a whole group of them where they are really very far from. I've always loved those photos because they talk about how far you can stretch your emotional connection to a subject and still show it on camera. In the next few weeks I will take photos of people I love and care about in this community, from far away.

This is all a kind of giant set of controlled experiments on families, on homes. I think the photograph is on the same boat.

We are so in limbo right now that I want to relax a little. I take the self-portraits I take for Instagram very seriously, but I think they've gotten dumber. With everything going on, I am more aware that my posts are optimistic. I have always thought that art should be optimistic on some level.

I started taking these circular photos a couple of days ago. Suspended in space is how I feel and the circle takes me there, with its telescopic sight and lack of a hard edge. For me, this is definitely a new way of looking, and I like learning a new language. Don't give up on the other. It just makes your visual life richer and more complex. The intensity of this time and this format have made me work as if it were critical to my existence.

I hope we can use the power of social media to unite in some way as a nation. The visual can have an immediate impact, whether it's an image of a war zone or people walking the streets wearing masks or scenes without people on the streets. I look at what other people, artists and non-artists publish, and I feel a little sure that people are out there thinking about what we could do. I am not judging people for the quality of the images. I'm just looking at the pictures and what they describe.

