The world's great photographers, now experts, publish quarantine photos

Here's the good news: You now have a sharper camera in your pocket than professional photographers could have dreamed of 30 years ago. This is the bad news: you can only shoot from your apartment.

With museums and galleries largely closed around the world due to the coronavirus pandemic, Instagram has been filled in recent weeks with "quarantine content,quot;: snapshots of cramped apartments, pets surprised by the sudden ubiquity of their owners, street scenes Incredibly deserted and cautious supermarket shoppers in beekeeping suits. But scattered among the more than a billion Instagram users, you'll also find some of the best fine art photographers in the world: some shoot on iPhones or Android phones, others rely on digital cameras and upload them manually. Against the mandatory confinement imposed from Argentina to Zimbabwe, these photographers have risen to the platform with a new vigor, submerging their images in the bath of social food.