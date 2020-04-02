The world's great photographers, now experts, publish quarantine photos

Here's the good news: You now have a sharper camera in your pocket than professional photographers could have dreamed of 30 years ago. This is the bad news: you can only shoot from your apartment.
With museums and galleries largely closed around the world due to the coronavirus pandemic, Instagram has been filled in recent weeks with "quarantine content,quot;: snapshots of cramped apartments, pets surprised by the sudden ubiquity of their owners, street scenes Incredibly deserted and cautious supermarket shoppers in beekeeping suits. But scattered among the more than a billion Instagram users, you'll also find some of the best fine art photographers in the world: some shoot on iPhones or Android phones, others rely on digital cameras and upload them manually. Against the mandatory confinement imposed from Argentina to Zimbabwe, these photographers have risen to the platform with a new vigor, submerging their images in the bath of social food.
"I returned to Shanghai from Berlin, and was quarantined at home," said Liu Shuwei (@shuwei_liu), a bold young Chinese photographer best known for his portraits and nudes, who turned to Instagram during his week-long lockdown in February. Day after day, he photographed the historic architecture and the blossoming trees outside the window of his apartment in the old Shanghai French Concession neighborhood, a relief, Liu said, of being "angry and disappointed most of the time."
On Instagram (as well as on Weibo and other local platforms), Chinese photographers offered the first glimpse of what is now a global condition. The great video artist Cao Fei, who lives between Beijing and Singapore, has mixed photos of hand sanitizer and social distance propaganda with pristine photos of her children, a balm in the midst of crown claustrophobia.
In Tehran, the young photographer Tahmineh Monzavi (@tahminehmonzavi) has been shooting the unfavorable start of spring from her window, taking refuge instead as Iran suffers one of the worst Covid-19 outbreaks anywhere. "I took this photo on Nowruz on the first day of our new year," Monzavi said of a recent Instagram post. “The mood was not like in recent years. Tehran was a dead city. But Instagram has offered a respite from loneliness; He has also published touching portraits of his parents from a long distance, waving from the safety of the windows of his own apartments.
In Florence, the photographer Michele Borzoni (@micheleborzoni) leaves "only at certain times of the day,quot;, to shoot his Italian compatriots queuing for the supermarket, separated and lonely, like statues in arid squares. Last month, in Florence's central Piazza della Repubblica, Mr. Borzoni came across a makeshift shrine, decorated with flowers and rosaries, to Wuhan's doctor Li Wenliang.
The global flow of digital images includes renowned Japanese photographer Rinko Kawauchi (@rinkokawauchi), who posted interior views filled with almost enthusiastic light, challenging the closure. In South Africa, now locked up, young and sharp photographer Lindokhule Sobekwa (@ lindokuhle.sobekwa) turned to the sky: a dark cloud, a somber demeanor, redeemed by a flock of migratory birds.
Here in the United States, five art photographers, some vigorous Instagram users, other recent users, directly address the effects of the crisis on their lives, often in spectral imagery. We asked them to describe the role of social photography in their work and the tension between quarantine isolation and the global reach of Instagram. These conversations have been edited and condensed.
Catherine Opie
I have always been one of the worst instagrammers of all photographers. I am a formal photographer and it has always been difficult to figure out how to use that platform in an interesting way. It's very rare for me to post, but now I'm posting because I feel like that's the way I can connect to a bigger community.
I want to ride a bike and just take pictures of Los Angeles, which I imagine I'll probably do on my phone and post. I started walking every day in the neighborhood because I am a swimmer but the pools were closed. So now I walk and find all these strange little sculptural moments, like abandoned dishwashers or lamps with palm leaves falling on them.
In this isolation, I am also opening more Instagram to really look at the pictures. I suppose it is because I am away from my study and library, where I sit with many books around me. Instagram is my new book because my house doesn't have my library.
Funny thing is I spent the 90's doing "American Cities,quot; (his series), where I would have to get up early on Sunday mornings to find an empty landscape. All those years that I wanted to take pictures of empty cities, empty highways, and now I have the perfect opportunity to do it, but I don't feel like doing it, because now it means something different.
Stephen Shore
As the situation in my life changes, part of the work I do changes. I see two threads running through my Instagram feed. One is that I go out and take photos. The other is a more diaristic approach.
Some of the photos that I recently published, the one of the glove and one of the hand sanitizers, are absolutely direct references to the current situation with coronavirus. But then, using the #ArtInTheTimeOfCovid hashtag, I posted photos that I could have easily taken a year ago. One that could have taken 45 years ago.
It was a photo of a street in Hudson, New York. The street is empty. It was structured much like a photo I took in Texas in the 70's. So I took photos of many empty streets, but no one interpreted it as quarantined. Now I take the same picture and the context changes the meaning.
I had an experience that I learned a lot from in the 60s, in my first long stay in Europe. All he knew about what was happening in America was what he read in The Herald Tribune. It seemed that the country was falling apart. And that's because newspapers don't report that the Hudson River was flowing today and that gravity laws were still in effect. But the images remind us that life goes on and that there is spring snowstorms, for better or for worse.
Todd hido
Suddenly, my work became topical when people began to deal with the effects of isolation and having to stay home. I have always thought that my images are very open to interpretation and I have always tried to instill a bit of ambiguity in what I do. I was very surprised when I made a post the first day the blockade happened in California, and people really took advantage of it. It is a kind of perfect example of the flexibility of the meaning of images.
There was a photo I took the other day of this incredibly rocky Icelandic landscape with this crazy cloud, and I wrote, "Let's help flatten the curve." It's funny to apply these terms that are running all day in the news to art and then think about them and look at my file and say "OK this fits,quot; or "this is fun,quot;. I've never done anything that's funny. No one in the world would say that my work had humor before. But you add the legend "quarantine and cold,quot; and it gets a little funny.
Tim Davis
When all this happened, my first instinct was to put up pictures that expressed how upset and confused I was. I once taught a class called "Photosensitivity,quot; which was about connecting your inner world with the outer world through photography, and connecting with your emotional life through photography. To be honest, I really hadn't done it on purpose.
Suddenly, I was reviewing the images I had already made and looked for the ones that were sad and about death and confusion. And then I started going out, not going too far, because I can't go any further, just looking for photos that really expressed doubts.
I had a surprising revelation the other day. I was walking and I saw some friends. I thought "I should photograph them,quot;. I had my camera, but I couldn't get too close. I immediately thought of Harry Callahan's photos of his wife, Eleanor. There is a whole group of them where they are really very far from. I've always loved those photos because they talk about how far you can stretch your emotional connection to a subject and still show it on camera. In the next few weeks I will take photos of people I love and care about in this community, from far away.
This is all a kind of giant set of controlled experiments on families, on homes. I think the photograph is on the same boat.
Lois Conner
We are so in limbo right now that I want to relax a little. I take the self-portraits I take for Instagram very seriously, but I think they've gotten dumber. With everything going on, I am more aware that my posts are optimistic. I have always thought that art should be optimistic on some level.
I started taking these circular photos a couple of days ago. Suspended in space is how I feel and the circle takes me there, with its telescopic sight and lack of a hard edge. For me, this is definitely a new way of looking, and I like learning a new language. Don't give up on the other. It just makes your visual life richer and more complex. The intensity of this time and this format have made me work as if it were critical to my existence.
I hope we can use the power of social media to unite in some way as a nation. The visual can have an immediate impact, whether it's an image of a war zone or people walking the streets wearing masks or scenes without people on the streets. I look at what other people, artists and non-artists publish, and I feel a little sure that people are out there thinking about what we could do. I am not judging people for the quality of the images. I'm just looking at the pictures and what they describe.
