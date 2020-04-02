The US COVID-19 cases. USA Exceed 215,000

Nurses plan protests in 15 hospitals in six states this week against what they say is "lack of preparedness,quot; by HCA Healthcare, a leading chain of hospitals in the United States. National Nurses United, one of the nation's largest nurse unions, is leading the protests and demanding that HCA provide nurses with the personal protective equipment (PPE) they need during the coronavirus pandemic.

"When we are infected, no one is safe," said Kim Smith, a registered nurse in Texas working in an intensive care unit now dedicated to treating patients with COVID-19, in a press release announcing the protests. "When we are infected, we become a real danger of infecting everyone around us, patients, hospital staff, and a risk to our own families."

Jean Ross, a registered nurse and co-chair of National Nurses United (NNU), said nurses at various HCA hospitals have reported that they have had to work without the proper protective equipment.

"The nurses say they are not informed when they are (exposed) to an infected patient," he said in the press release. "They are told to reuse the masks in an unsafe way and in a hospital they are even told not to wear masks because it 'scares patients'."

The union said the nurses plan to protest Wednesday and Thursday at HCA hospitals in California, Florida, Missouri, Texas, Nevada and North Carolina. The protests come after nurses protested in New York, Georgia, Illinois and several California cities last week, also over the lack of PPE.

