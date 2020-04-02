The star of & # 39; The Flash & # 39; is & # 39; safe & # 39; and & # 39; happy & # 39; at home after giving birth amid the coronavirus crisis

%MINIFYHTML76fa1d35b0e8b0a92abb889d766c881e11% %MINIFYHTML76fa1d35b0e8b0a92abb889d766c881e12%

Actress Danielle Panabaker breaks the happy news on social media and assures her online followers that she and her newborn bundle of joy are happy and healthy.

"The flash"star Danielle Panabaker She is a new mother.

The actress and her husband, Hayes Robbins, announced the happy news through Instagram on Thursday, April 2, 2020, revealing that mom and baby are healthy and safe in the midst of the coronavirus crisis.

"This was good, but holding you in my arms is an indescribable feeling," Panabaker wrote under a photo of her cradling the newborn.

"Happy to announce that our baby was born and that we are safe, happy and healthy at home."

Danielle, who did not reveal the baby's name or gender, broke the news of her pregnancy in November 2019.