The singer Cristina dies from complications of the coronavirus

61-year-old singer Cristina Monet Zilkha reportedly lost her life to the coronavirus after suffering complications from Covid-19 after struggling with high fever.

Up News Info –

Singer of "Things Fall Apart" Cristina He is dead at 61 after losing his battle with the coronavirus.

The new wave star, most famous for her work under the New York record label ZE Records, is said to have died of complications related to the Covid-19 virus.

The news of Cristina's death was confirmed on Facebook by the co-founder of ZE Records Michael Esteban, who wrote: "That is all there is." Wake up this morning with this devastated news, dearest Cristina passed away. How sad. "

Cristina's friend Steve Wasserman, a professor at the University of California at Berkeley, posted on social media that the star had been experiencing a high temperature but that her "lungs were clean" and appeared to be on the road to recovery.

"Then, with appalling speed, she left this morning," he wrote on Wednesday, April 1, 2020.

After the news of Cristina's death, singer Zola Jesus was one of the people who paid tribute, writing on Twitter: "Cristina was a HUGE inspiration to me. I loved how she was too weird for the pop world and too pop for him. strange world".

Cristina recorded under her mononym, but called herself Cristina Monet Zilkha – although she was born Christina Monet-Palaci.