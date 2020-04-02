The simple & # 39; Hurt & # 39; Zayn Malik's leaking suggests Gigi Hadid hurts him & # 39; the worst & # 39;

WENN / Will Alexander

The former One Direction member and the daughter of model Yolanda Hadid, who were romantically linked to each other for the first time in 2015, went on fire and left before finally parting ways in early 2019.

Zayn Malik seems to be hurt by his relationship with Gigi hadid. On Monday March 30, an unpublished song from the first Only one direction The member titled "Hurt" appeared online, suggesting that the model from Victoria & # 39; s Secret has hurt him "the worst".

In the leaked song, the 27-year-old singer can be heard singing, "You know me better but you hurt me the worst / Every thing you know about me is every thing you use only to hurt." He continues: "I know I should let it go now (but I know, but I know), no one else feels at home, yes / You know exactly what to say to make me stay, make me stay / One more dose of pain . "

The song itself was written in 2017, a year before the release of the "Pillowtalk" album "Icarus Falls". Fans were quick to express their disapproval of his escape with one note in particular: "This is the THIRD time anyone has allowed one of Zayn's tracks to leak. We support Zayn in all of this and we know he deserves better than his team and fans #WeLoveYouZayn. "

In the love department, Malik started dating Hadid in 2015, just a few months after his separation from his ex-girlfriend and Small mix member Perrie Edwards. the Sia Furler-Collaborator of "Dusk Till Dawn", however, separated from the daughter of Yolanda Hadid They ended in March 2018. They were back together three months later before finally separating in early 2019.

In November 2019, Malik and Hadid were reported to be communicating with each other again. "They went through a phase where they took time apart and did not communicate at all, but they have communicated recently. She supports it. They chat here and there, but it was accidental," a source told E! News before adding that the model "has always had a soft spot for Zayn and they have a long history together."