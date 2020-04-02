The second season of "NOS4A2" will air simultaneously on BBC America in a first original AMC series, release date set – Deadline

%MINIFYHTMLe1c4ad9e6e95c0a66deb260ae75eafaa11% %MINIFYHTMLe1c4ad9e6e95c0a66deb260ae75eafaa12%

The second 10-episode season of the AMC supernatural horror series NOS4A2, starring Zachary Quinto, will premiere on June 1 online. The entire season is also slated for simultaneous broadcast on AMC Networks' brother, BBC America.

This is the first time that an original AMC series will air simultaneously on BBC America as the two networks continue to deepen their ties. This corresponded to a similar synergy move last year when season 2 of the BBC America flagship drama series Killing Eva It was simultaneously broadcast on AMC. The double-netted air pattern was extended to the upcoming third season of the acclaimed drama.

AMC has simultaneously broadcast the BBC Natural History Store specials, most recently Seven worlds, one planet, Y A discovery of witches He got a linear run of simultaneous streaming on AMC and BBC America after his success in streaming services Sundance Now and Shudder.

Ashleigh Cummings as Vic McQueen – NOS4A2 _ Season 2

Along with the premiere date announcement, AMC released first-look photos from the second season of NOS4A2, starring Quinto and Ashleigh Cummings, along with Jahkara Smith, Olafur Darri Olafsson, Ebon Moss-Bachrach, Virginia Kull, Jonathan Langdon, Ashley Romans, Jason David and Mattea Conforti.

Based on Joe Hill's best-selling novel of the same name, NOS4A2 She is executive producer of showrunner Jami O’Brien (Fear the Walking Dead, Hell on Wheels) and Hill.

"Following the great success we have had in sharing other annotated series on our networks, especially Killing Eve, we have another excellent opportunity to expand the audience for a great show," said Sarah Barnett, President of the AMC Networks Entertainment Group. & AMC Studios. "With NOS4A2, Jami O’Brien, along with an incredible cast led by Zach and Ashleigh, have presented a unique version of the vampire story, powered by the Joe Hill novel. We are excited to open this high-risk story to entirely new audiences. "

The second season of NOS4A2 begins eight years after the events of the first season. Vic McQueen (Ashleigh Cummings) remains more determined than ever to destroy Charlie Manx (Zachary Quinto). Charlie, having faced his own mortality, emerges desperate for revenge on Vic. This time, he fixes his gaze on the person who means the most to Vic: his eight-year-old son Wayne. Wayne's race for the soul sends Vic and Charlie on a high-speed collision course, forcing both of them to face the mistakes of their past to secure Wayne's future.

The series is produced by AMC Studios in association with Tornante Television.