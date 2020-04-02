The photos of Navya Naveli Nanda and her gang are fun

%MINIFYHTML70e03e1f0408040da11888bd9f48ffcc11% %MINIFYHTML70e03e1f0408040da11888bd9f48ffcc12%

Amitabh Bachchan's granddaughter Navya Naveli Nanda is an internet sensation. This young woman has always attracted attention for her style and charisma. Although mother Shweta Bachchan Nanda has clarified several times that her daughter currently does not plan to join the cinema.

Navya is always seen sharing stunning images on Instagram. Today we had the opportunity to see some photos of her with her gang, relaxing and having a great time. The images surely demonstrate that Navya has an incredible social life.

We are sure that once social distancing is no longer necessary, the beautiful girl will share some fresh photos with her gang of friends. Looking forward…

