The Patriots' plane is helping deliver a million masks from China to Mass.

The Patriots' team plane is making its most important trip of the year, even before the season begins.

%MINIFYHTML1bc6042428f1f61794761d535569693a11% %MINIFYHTML1bc6042428f1f61794761d535569693a12%

On Thursday afternoon, the Boeing 747 will land at Logan International Airport, carrying 1.2 million N95 masks to be delivered to health workers in Massachusetts and New York.

No days off Thanks to serious teamwork, Massachusetts will receive over 1 million N95 masks for our front-line workers. Many thanks to Krafts and several dedicated partners for making this happen. pic.twitter.com/ieV6XMC5Ow – Charlie Baker (@MassGovernor) April 2, 2020

Governor Charlie Baker and Patriots owner Robert Kraft will be on hand to greet the plane when it reaches Logan, and the National Guard will transport the supplies to a reservation in Marlboro.

According to the Wall Street Journal, the search began two weeks ago, when Baker closed an agreement with the Chinese manufacturers for the masks, but he needed to find out how to transport them to the US Kraft. USA And their son, Jonathan, who is the chairman of the Massachusetts General Hospital board of directors and the president of the Patriots, volunteered the team's plane, which had to undergo improvements and enhancements to make the long international trip. The flight crew needed to obtain visas to travel to China.

After making the necessary updates in Wilmington, Ohio, last Friday, the crew moved to Alaska, only taking mandatory breaks to rest. Maintenance and parts workers were included with the flight crew.

In China, crew members were required to remain on the plane, to avoid a two-week quarantine, while a ground crew packed the plane, according to the Wall Street Journal. With a maximum of three hours allowed for loading, the masks were ready to depart in 2 hours, 57 minutes, and set off from China to Alaska, then Boston, at 3:38 a.m. EST Wednesday morning.

The original order included 1.7 million N95 masks, but not all of them could be transported in a single plane trip. The remaining masks are safely kept in China and will be transported shortly in another shipment, according to the Wall Street Journal.

"I have never seen so much bureaucracy in so many forms and obstacles that we had to overcome," Kraft told the Wall Street Journal. "In today's world, those of us who are fortunate to make a difference have an important responsibility to do so with all the assets we have available to us."

The Kraft family contributed $ 2 million, an amount that covers about half the cost of the goods, according to the Journal report. Robert Kraft told the Wall Street Journal that he was "shaken,quot; by the leadership of New York Governor Andrew Cuomo, and promised to send 300,000 of the masks to the state, with Baker's agreement.

Baker has consistently been outpaced by the federal government in its quest to deliver more personal protective equipment to state health workers as the number of COVID-19 cases continues to rise. More than 1,000 new cases, the highest peak so far, were reported Wednesday, bringing the total number of coronavirus cases in Massachusetts to 7,738. There have been 122 deaths from the virus in the state.

In early March, Baker applied for 795,000 masks, but only received 125,000.

On Wednesday, the Kraft family and Gillette Stadium also donated more than $ 100,000 in assets to local food pantries and homeless shelters.

Get email alerts from Boston.com:

Sign up and receive breaking news about coronavirus and updates from our newsroom to your inbox.