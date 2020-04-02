The pastor who defied the coronavirus order and was arrested, Rodney Howard-Browne, says he closed the church so that his congregation would not be arrested.

Things between the pastor who challenged Hillsborough County, Florida Safe in Home Order, Rodney Howard Browne and the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office are heating up now that Howard-Browne has made serious allegations that Sheriff Chad Chronister is " behind him,quot;. Rodney Howard-Browne defied the order not to meet in a group of more than ten people and transported people to his home church where they attended two services on Sunday, March 29, 2020. According to Sheriff Chronister, the department communicated without Success with the pastor to obey the order, but to no avail. After the video of approximately 400 people attending the church went viral, Sheriff Chronister called for the arrest of Rodney Howard-Browne. The pastor was arrested and released within hours. He faces two misdemeanor charges for illegal assembly and violation of emergency public health regulations.

The case is interesting because Pastor Rodney Howard-Browne knows President Donald Trump and prayed for him in the Oval Office along with President Trump's spiritual adviser, Paula White, who also has ties to a Tampa-based ministry. Paula White and her ex-husband Randy White founded the No Walls megachurch before their divorce and Paula White's new marriage to Journey member Jonathan Cain.

Rodney Howard-Browne carried out a live YouTube broadcast where he not only announced that he had closed the church, but stated that its members were receiving death threats, that the church had been dismissed, and fears that if his church continues to gather, they will All they will be arrested.

Rodney Howard-Browne stated the following.

“I don't really have a choice. What people don't know is that since Monday, I closed the whole church, I closed the ministry. And we probably won't have more than nine people there at any one time. Only with the essential services of the food ministry and simply taking care of what should happen. So there has been nothing there all week. And I have no chance, I have no choice at this time but to close the church this Sunday. There will be no church on the river this Sunday. I know some people say, "Well he's falling apart." No I'm not. And let me tell you why I have to do this. I have to do this to protect the congregation, not from the virus, but from the tyrannical government! "Because all the charges against me are totally false. Now, I'm not going to go into the case and whatever, I've forgiven the sheriff and that's it, that's all I'm going to say about it. It didn't happen the way they say. " Rodney Howard-Browne continued. "The reason I'm going to close the church is because, number one, the media has drugged this and disproportionately." So now our church people are receiving threats, death threats. We've had people shooting at the building at night, shooting from the road, and this is crazy. It is like going crazy. And then the fact that it was hinted that we have armed guards. We had no armed guards, there on Sunday. We actually had two bailiffs there. "The important thing is that I don't want us to have a service, then they come, they storm the church and they start arresting all my pastors and other members of the congregation."

You can watch the full video ad below.

Sheriff Chad Chronister does not seem to agree with Rodney Howard-Browne's version of events, and now there is a new twist in the case asking who has authority in a public health crisis: the church or the state?

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis issued a general stay-at-home order, but did not include churches or set a limit on how many people can congregate at a place of worship.

So the question is who has more authority: the church, the county, or the state?

Stay tuned for more information on this unfolding story. At this point, it is unclear whether Rodney Howard-Browne will keep his church doors closed next Sunday.



