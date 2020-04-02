‘The Masked Singer’ wins TV ratings on Wednesday; The "American Housewife" Mark – Deadline

The masked singer It fell last week but rebounded on Wednesday as it continues to dominate its time slot. The reality of the incognito singing contest rose three tenths to offer a rating of 2.4 in the adult demographic of 18-49 and 8.75 million viewers. This marks a television broadcast of Wednesday's season for the Fox series.

ABC stacked up with new episodes of its primetime line with American housewife (0.7, 3.14M) seeing a mark in the show, the only show besides The masked singer to see an increase in grades last night. Everything else was stable, including the penultimate episode of Modern Family (0.9, 4.29M) as well as The goldbergs (0.9, 4.44M) and Schooled (0.6, 3.25M). The network also gave us great help with street magic with a David Blaine: the magic way (0.7, 3.67M) special.

CBS aired a country music variety special with Garth and Trisha Live! (0.8, 5.65M), while Survivor (1.6 8.15M) held steady in the demo and almost coincided with last week's audience.

Elsewhere, NBC served a repeat buffet of the Chicago threesome while the CW gave us some magical replays of Penn & Teller: They deceive us.

