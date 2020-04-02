The judge finds that Tekashi 69 does not represent a danger to the community: it will serve the rest of the sentence in house arrest (exclusive details)

Exclusive TSR details: Tekashi 69 was released from jail today after the judge in his case approved his request for a compassionate release regarding the coronavirus.

According to court documents obtained by The Shade Room, “Mr. Hernandez is not a danger to the community, "prompting an order for Tekashi's release, but he is not necessarily a free man. Tekashi will serve the first four months of supervised release under house arrest, and will be forced to wear a monitor ankle in a direction approved by your probation officer.

In light of the pandemic, Tekashi must remain at home, except to go to the doctor or visit his lawyer with prior notice and approval from the Probation Department.

It appears that Tekashi was released early without the public knowing about his protection. The court ordered the information be archived at 4 p.m. Thursday so law enforcement officers can ensure that Tekashi is safely transported from the facility where he was locked up.

About two weeks ago, Tekashi requested an early release due to the pandemic, but was initially denied. I guess when things started to get real and given his past medical history, the judge decided to let it go this time.

It's unclear whether he'll be jumping live anytime soon or whether he'll have a social media presence, but it wasn't necessarily pointed out that he couldn't be on social media. We promise to keep you informed of the latest.