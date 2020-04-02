The Janel Parrish jewelry collection will make you distribute good energy

We love these products and we hope you do too. ME! It has affiliate relationships, so we can get a small part of the income from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not by E !.
Janel Parrish You are here to spread the good vibes, one piece of jewelry at a time!
First pretty Little Liars star has just released their debut jewelry collection "To The Stars,quot; with RivalWorld and a word of warning: you'll want it all!
The affordable collection features 18k gold plated brass bracelets, necklaces and earrings that promise to instill positivity and hope with every use.
"I wanted it to be a line that had good positive energy behind it. That's why it's called & # 39; To The Stars & # 39;" Janel revealed to E! Exclusive news. "Everything is stars, moons and cosmic. I am a person who believes in the good energy of the world and what you send is what you recover."
Whether you wear the Stars Shine Down Choker with the Crescent Moon Pendant Necklace or just want the cosmic-themed pieces to shine on their own, the Janel collection will help you customize for any Zoom occasion or gathering.
"With jewelry, I like to put on capes, so I wanted it to be where people could buy the entire collection if they wanted and mix and match as they wanted that day. My goal is the small and delicate pieces that I can cape,quot;, the To all the boys that I've loved before star revealed to us.
Regardless of how you choose to design these timeless pieces, Janel told us that she wants her pieces to make you feel optimistic, especially now. It's a crazy moment, but there is so much beauty in the world, even if you feel hopeless. The universe has our back. "
If you need some good luck charms, please scroll down to see all the cosmic themed pieces from Janel's "To The Stars,quot; collection.
