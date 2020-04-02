The Janel Parrish jewelry collection will make you distribute good energy

We love these products and we hope you do too. ME! It has affiliate relationships, so we can get a small part of the income from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not by E !.

Janel Parrish You are here to spread the good vibes, one piece of jewelry at a time!

First pretty Little Liars star has just released their debut jewelry collection "To The Stars,quot; with RivalWorld and a word of warning: you'll want it all!

The affordable collection features 18k gold plated brass bracelets, necklaces and earrings that promise to instill positivity and hope with every use.

"I wanted it to be a line that had good positive energy behind it. That's why it's called & # 39; To The Stars & # 39;" Janel revealed to E! Exclusive news. "Everything is stars, moons and cosmic. I am a person who believes in the good energy of the world and what you send is what you recover."