Home Entertainment The Janel Parrish jewelry collection will make you distribute good energy

The Janel Parrish jewelry collection will make you distribute good energy

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
1
<pre><pre>The Janel Parrish jewelry collection will make you distribute good energy
%MINIFYHTMLaaf18c09baf4715301f73f92c01b413f11% %MINIFYHTMLaaf18c09baf4715301f73f92c01b413f12%

We love these products and we hope you do too. ME! It has affiliate relationships, so we can get a small part of the income from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not by E !.

Janel Parrish You are here to spread the good vibes, one piece of jewelry at a time!

%MINIFYHTMLaaf18c09baf4715301f73f92c01b413f13%%MINIFYHTMLaaf18c09baf4715301f73f92c01b413f14%

First pretty Little Liars star has just released their debut jewelry collection "To The Stars,quot; with RivalWorld and a word of warning: you'll want it all!

%MINIFYHTMLaaf18c09baf4715301f73f92c01b413f15% %MINIFYHTMLaaf18c09baf4715301f73f92c01b413f16%

The affordable collection features 18k gold plated brass bracelets, necklaces and earrings that promise to instill positivity and hope with every use.

"I wanted it to be a line that had good positive energy behind it. That's why it's called & # 39; To The Stars & # 39;" Janel revealed to E! Exclusive news. "Everything is stars, moons and cosmic. I am a person who believes in the good energy of the world and what you send is what you recover."

Whether you wear the Stars Shine Down Choker with the Crescent Moon Pendant Necklace or just want the cosmic-themed pieces to shine on their own, the Janel collection will help you customize for any Zoom occasion or gathering.

"With jewelry, I like to put on capes, so I wanted it to be where people could buy the entire collection if they wanted and mix and match as they wanted that day. My goal is the small and delicate pieces that I can cape,quot;, the To all the boys that I've loved before star revealed to us.

Regardless of how you choose to design these timeless pieces, Janel told us that she wants her pieces to make you feel optimistic, especially now. It's a crazy moment, but there is so much beauty in the world, even if you feel hopeless. The universe has our back. "

If you need some good luck charms, please scroll down to see all the cosmic themed pieces from Janel's "To The Stars,quot; collection.

Shiny explosion pendant necklace

"I could see Margo shaking the shiny necklace," Janel said in reference to her. To all the boys that I've loved before character.

Watching Huggies double stars

Your friends will definitely do a double take when they see you wear these earrings. They are the perfect studs to wear every day, regardless of the occasion.


E-Comm: Janel Parrish, to the Star Jewelry Collection

Crescent Moon Pendant Necklace

"The moon pieces in my collection are to honor my grandmother. Every time I look at her and touch her, it is a great reminder that she is still part of my universe and she looks at me to give me hope and happiness," Janel revealed to us. . .


E-Comm: Janel Parrish, to the Star Jewelry Collection

To The Moon & Stars open cuff

A mini galaxy for your doll! Layer this piece with other gold bracelets to create some enviable arm candy.


E-Comm: Janel Parrish, to the Star Jewelry Collection

Hoop Earrings Wish Upon These Stars

These delicate rings will encourage you to be a star in everything you set your mind to! From date night to weekend brunch, these lightweight earrings are sure to become your hoop set.


E-Comm: Janel Parrish, to the Star Jewelry Collection

Are you looking for more unique items to help you feel safe and strong? Check out Katherine Schwarzenegger PrattNine tips to feel like your best self.

%MINIFYHTMLaaf18c09baf4715301f73f92c01b413f17%

RELATED ARTICLES

NO COMMENTS

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

©