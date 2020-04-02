The husband of & # 39; Tiger King & # 39; Joe Exotic speaks

Dillon Passage, the last husband of Tiger King Joe Exotic, has broken his silence since the launch of the Netflix documentary, and confirmed that he is still married to Exotic, saying he is "really excited,quot; about the hysteria surrounding the doctor.

We are still married, "Passage told Variety.

"I wasn't going to leave him alone when I needed help because he was there to help me," said Passage. "I felt it was right to support him and not judge him by circumstance because he understood his relationship with Carole. It was a very negative thing and he was in a dark place when all of this happened. He just needed support, so I was going to stand by him."

