The husband of & # 39; Tiger King & # 39; Joe Exotic speaks

Dillon Passage, the last husband of Tiger King Joe Exotic, has broken his silence since the launch of the Netflix documentary, and confirmed that he is still married to Exotic, saying he is "really excited,quot; about the hysteria surrounding the doctor.

We are still married, "Passage told Variety.

"I wasn't going to leave him alone when I needed help because he was there to help me," said Passage. "I felt it was right to support him and not judge him by circumstance because he understood his relationship with Carole. It was a very negative thing and he was in a dark place when all of this happened. He just needed support, so I was going to stand by him."

After the show, Exotic was beaten up by viewers after allegedly taking advantage of heterosexual drug addicted men and allegedly maintaining his drug habits in exchange for marrying him.

Passage admitted that he was addicted to pills when he met Exotic, but says that her husband helped him get sober.

"Joe helped me regain my health, put me in the right state of mind," he told the publication. "I felt lonely. I felt there would be no one there for me. Joe made me feel like there were reasons to be alive."

Check out the interview below.