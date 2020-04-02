"The fields heal everyone,quot;: post-Soviet leaders' denial of the coronavirus

Radio Free Europe, which has journalists in the country, reported that Turkmenistan has tried to silence even private talks about the virus. Plainclothes police officers detain gossip about it at food lines, the news organization said. Despite sharing a border with Iran, which has reported more than 44,000 infections, the Turkmen government says the country has not had a single case.

"For me it is very short-sighted," said Dmitri Trenin, director of the Carnegie Center in Moscow, on the minimization of the epidemic by former Soviet leaders. "If you say, 'Well, we are an island in a stormy sea and that is because of me,' then you have wrapped yourself in armor that does not allow a single crack. If there is a crack, its credibility diminishes."

And they are unlikely to be able to last long, he added. "Look around you, you are surrounded by countries with multiple cases."

Tajikistan President Emomali Rohman, who has been in power since shortly after the Soviet collapse in 1991, initially took precautionary measures such as the closure of mosques, but then changed course, without public explanation.

However, the message was clear: He would challenge the virus. As with the other long-standing potentates in the region, stability has been a cornerstone of Rohman's political image. He presents himself as a father figure who brought normalcy after the chaos of the Soviet breakup and the ensuing civil war.

His playbook for holding a wobbly state together has been to deny vulnerability, first to terrorist attacks, which have been misrepresented as opposition violence, and now to the pandemic. Until March 22, long after most nations had begun strict social distancing, Rohman gathered about 12,000 students in a stadium to celebrate the Persian New Year, Nowruz.