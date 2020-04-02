The Directors Guild Foundation launches the Emergency Aid Fund COVID-19 – Deadline

%MINIFYHTML1619cc6c9190fab10f9e2e4d6d79bce911% %MINIFYHTML1619cc6c9190fab10f9e2e4d6d79bce912%

The Directors Guild Foundation has launched a COVID-19 Emergency Relief Fund to assist members facing financial crises. The new fund will support DGA members affected by the industry shutdown with $ 1,000 financial aid grants.

"The Foundation has such a rich history of members helping members, and our union is very proud to support this important new Fund," DGA President Thomas Schlamme said Thursday. “In this time of crisis, the DGA is working on all fronts to assist our members, whether it is in our work with industry employers, with the government, or with the Foundation through this engagement. And by maintaining that tradition of members helping members, I encourage all DGA members who are fortunate enough to be able to help the Foundation donate. ”

The new fund was seeded with a commitment of $ 200,000 from the foundation and a donation of $ 100,000 from the DGA. The guild's former banker, City National Bank, has also made a contribution. The fund will be administered by the Film and Television Fund, and grants from the Emergency Relief Fund will exist alongside the foundation's old interest-free loan program that offers assistance to members experiencing financial difficulties and emergencies.

"More help is on the way," said foundation president Todd Holland. "As the productions remain closed for an undetermined period of time due to COVID-19, there are members who are beginning to feel the financial strain. This new Fund will help ease some of that burden. We have also seen an outpouring of humanity from our DGA family asking how they can help. Giving to the Foundation is one way to help make an immediate impact. We thank the DGA and the City National Bank for joining the Foundation to seed this Fund. We also extend our utmost gratitude to the MPTF and its experienced social workers who will administer this Fund, and who have supported DGA members and the larger entertainment community for nearly a century. "

"The Directors Guild Foundation, the DGA and the entire DGA family have long been partners of the MPTF, supporting workers who create the best enjoyed film and television worldwide," said the President and CEO. MPTF Bob Beitcher. “They have always been there to lend a hand and give generously to help the community at large, making multi-million dollar contributions to the MPTF through the decades. This new Fund will help address the needs of Guild members facing crisis. We are ready to facilitate these critical grants as we continue our work to support workers in the entertainment industry during this unprecedented time. "

Reputable DGA members who were working on productions at the time of production suspension in March, or who were committed to starting work on a suspended production at that time, will be eligible to apply for a grant if they have less than $ 10,000 in liquid assets, or if they have a demonstrated need.