The director of & # 39; Tiger King & # 39; confirms that Joe Exotic is racist

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
4
Logo

Not that we needed any confirmation, but Netflix docuseries director Tiger King has confirmed that Joe Exotic is racist.

He was asked about the now viral clip of ranting exotic because he is not allowed to say the word n.

"Yes. Joe is racist, I would say categorically. He said things when we were filming that were very disturbing," said Rebecca Chaiklin. THR then asked him why the racist moments of Exoti & # 39; c were cut.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here