The director of & # 39; Tiger King & # 39; confirms that Joe Exotic is racist

Not that we needed any confirmation, but Netflix docuseries director Tiger King has confirmed that Joe Exotic is racist.

He was asked about the now viral clip of ranting exotic because he is not allowed to say the word n.

"Yes. Joe is racist, I would say categorically. He said things when we were filming that were very disturbing," said Rebecca Chaiklin. THR then asked him why the racist moments of Exoti & # 39; c were cut.

"They didn't have a context in the story, but he has a lot to learn. I think most of it was ignorance and not having much exposure, and I think it even evolved over the time we filmed," she continued.

Another director, Eric Goode, added that he feels it is important for people to know that Exotic is racist.

"I would say it's very important for people to know this, that there seems to be a lot of empathy for [Joe's current husband] Dillon. We empathize with Joe, but Joe did a lot of horrible things. Joe committed some really serious crimes and Joe He was not only cruel and inhuman to his animals, he was cruel to the people around him, "he said. "I think it is very important that people understand that Joe is an actor and tell people what they want to hear. As much as we have some empathy for Joe and discover that Joe is such an amazing character: this country singer who He uses mullets in Oklahoma, he did a lot of horrible things. "