The coronavirus pandemic made the entire Earth quieter – BGR

Blocking the coronavirus has forced daily life to change, and that means humans are making less noise on Earth.

With less traffic and other human movements, seismologists are noticing large drops in the amount of background seismic noise in their readings.

A cleaner reading and less noise could give researchers a rare opportunity to capture particularly accurate data.

You don't have to look far to see the social changes brought about by the coronavirus pandemic. Daily life is different these days for many people, and those changes seem to have spread to our planet. We have already seen examples of how areas with heavy air pollution have dramatically cleared as people remain in their homes for prolonged periods of time, and a new phenomenon has now been observed. The land is really calmer.

How Newsweek The researchers have reportedly noticed a significant decrease in the amount of vibration on Earth's surface. This "seismic noise,quot; is created by human movements such as driving, construction work, and anything else that can shake the ground. Well, since the COVID-19 pandemic started, the whole planet is much calmer.

As the coronavirus pandemic spreads around the world, blocking measures have been implemented in many places. Even in areas that are not under strict blockages, it is recommended to avoid social gatherings and stay home if possible. With much of the planet playing by these new rules, there is much less background noise at the seismic level.

Stephen Hicks, a seismologist at Imperial College London, visited Twitter to reveal the results of a seismic data collection showing how dramatically things have calmed down. "The # covid19uk block seen by a seismometer," writes Hicks. "This week we have seen a reduction in background seismic noise during the day." He adds that the data "probably reflects less traffic on the roads."

When researchers are taking seismic readings, they generally have to account for a steady hum of background noise no matter what. As a species, we tend to make a lot of noise regardless of the time of day, but self-isolation and social distancing mandates have managed to change that in a big way. Frequencies that are quieter during this time are generally associated with daily human life, and that means it could now be a great opportunity for scientists to capture some particularly accurate readings without having to worry about so much human static ruining the data.

The various locks and security measures in place in the United States and many other countries are expected to remain in place for at least another month, if not longer. That means an extended period of quiet time for the planet as a whole, and researchers could take advantage of it.

Image source: Reid Wiseman / NASA