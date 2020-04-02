The cool jazz guitar on many hits was 94 – Deadline

%MINIFYHTML19048c13e865719339a473b44e6092f511% %MINIFYHTML19048c13e865719339a473b44e6092f512%

New Jersey Hall of Fame bucky pizzarelli and a jazz guitar giant who played with most greats in his decades-long career died at 94. He had been diagnosed with the Cornona virus, but the exact cause of death. It has not been determined, her daughter said.

Pizzarelli had a smooth style that required sessions and performances. He acted in the White House for Ronald Reagan and Bill Clinton, appeared with Johnny Carson's band "Tonight Show" and worked with Frank Sinatra, Les Paul, Benny Goodman, Miles Davis, Sarah Vaughan, Tony Bennett, Dizzy Gillespie, Nat King Cole and many others. .

His seasonal work included that of Ray Charles. Georgia on my mind Janis Ian & # 39; s At seventeen and Bryan Hyland Itsy Bitsy Teeny Weeny Yellow Polka Dot Bikini. Paul McCartney used it on his standard 2012 album, Kisses down there.

Born in Paterson, New Jersey, Pizzarelli took his father's name Bucky. He served in World War II and later became a professional musician. Her son John Pizzarelli Jr. also became a well-known guitarist and singer, and another son Martin is a professional bassist who often worked with his father and brother.

John Pizzarelli Jr. posted a tribute on Facebook. "He was a wonderful father. He was a decent bocce player, a fan of the New York Soccer Giants, and for some reason, he liked the Yankees. But, he was music first and it showed in his art. He taught himself the classical guitar! I played literature, like a jazz guitarist, which is the only way I can listen to it now. I'll add later, but I wanted to raise my glass to this amazing man. If you want to do him a favor, send some money to the Jazz Foundation … or call Joe Petrucelli at 212-245-3999, ext. 10. "