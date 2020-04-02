‘The Conners’ stars Sara Gilbert, John Goodman, Laurie Metcalf and Lecy Goranson close new deals, paving the way for Season 3 renewal – Deadline

EXCLUSIVE: Like Season 2 of The Conners is ending, ABC's multi-camera comedy has taken a big step toward a third season pickup.

I've learned that the four main cast members of the Roseanne Spin-off Sara Gilbert, who also serves as executive producer, John Goodman, Laurie Metcalf and Lecy Goranson, have closed new deals to return next season. I heard the new compacts are for a 19-episode third season, in line with the size of the current second season.

Tom Werner & # 39; s Werner Entertainment, The Conners The production company that handles the deal negotiations, must sign a license fee agreement with ABC below. I heard that conversation is underway.

Werner was cautiously optimistic about a renewal in January when talks with the actors were just beginning.

"We are very pleased with the performance of the program and I hope you are sure that the network will continue the program for another year, I am hopeful anyway," he told Deadline. "My feeling is that there is a lot of enthusiasm about what we are doing."

At the time, ABC Entertainment President Karey Burke shared her enthusiasm for a couple of loud special episodes. The Conners I was doing this season, including a live show on the night of the New Hampshire primaries.

"They are just on a wave," he told Deadline. "When I took this job they said,‘ well, you probably have a season with The Conners. I think because they have fun and the program is going so well, they still want to do more. We will do The Conners as long as they do more episodes. "

Due to the origins of the show, a spin-off of Roseanne revival The Conners the cast does not have standard six-year contracts. Instead, the actors are signed year after year.

I heard that Gilbert, Goodman, and Metcalf made small increases in their reported high season 2 wages of $ 375,000 per episode; Gorenson, whose paycheck rose to $ 165,000 in Season 2 after a lower starting point, is believed to have gotten a bigger raise for the upcoming season. Gilbert, Goodman and Metcalf also have a part of the backend of the new series.

the Roseanne The spin-off, led by executive producer / showrunner Bruce Helford, was an instant hit, ranking as the new # 1 comedy from last season in total viewers and 18-49 and # 1 ABC comedy in both categories. This season, The Conners It continues to be the most watched comedy series on ABC, with an average of 7.9 million viewers (the most current).