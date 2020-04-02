The Colts wanted Philip Rivers over Tom Brady despite & # 39; extensive exploration & # 39;

%MINIFYHTML6fba8180f60235d6592a2c8b6f1db18f11% %MINIFYHTML6fba8180f60235d6592a2c8b6f1db18f12%

The Patriots team plane was dispatched by the Kraft family in coordination with Governor Charlie Baker and others to China, and will return with 1.2 million N95 masks to help with the current shortage.

%MINIFYHTML6fba8180f60235d6592a2c8b6f1db18f13% %MINIFYHTML6fba8180f60235d6592a2c8b6f1db18f14%

And the Patriots also shared a video message from Bill Belichick on Wednesday. Belichick offered encouragement and said to fans, "Let's keep chaining good morning."

%MINIFYHTML6fba8180f60235d6592a2c8b6f1db18f15% %MINIFYHTML6fba8180f60235d6592a2c8b6f1db18f16%

Why did the Colts choose Philip Rivers over Tom Brady?: One of Tom Brady's potential suitors was rumored when NFL free agency started in March was the Colts. However, Indianapolis finally decided to sign another veteran quarterback.

According to NFL informant Ian Rapoport, the Colts attacked and eventually signed Philip Rivers in place of Brady despite "exhaustive exploration,quot; of the 42-year-old former Patriot.

"(Colts coach) Frank Reich talked about the things he loved about Brady,quot; Rapoport said on the NFL network. "He thought the tape was really phenomenal, and obviously Brady is one of the greatest of all time, that goes without saying."

"They believed Philip Rivers was better for them in part because of his familiarity with offensive coordinator Nick Sirianni, with Frank Reich himself and with Jason Michael, the tight end coach," Rapoport continued. "That was a factor."

Added to that were the financial restrictions.

"Another factor is that Tom Brady signed a fully guaranteed two-year agreement with the Bucs," said Rapoport. "It doesn't seem like the Colts were willing to go there."

Since @NFLTotalAccess: A look at how and why #Colts chose Philip Rivers over Tom Brady and others. pic.twitter.com/meDKyiWHLL – Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) April 1, 2020

According to reports, Brady's contract with the Buccaneers is two years and has a total value of $ 50 million. Rivers signed with the Colts on a one-year contract worth $ 25 million.

Trivia: The last shortened MLB season was in 1995. The Red Sox won the American League East behind a powerful lineup. Can you name the three Red Sox players who hit more than 20 home runs that season?

(Answer at the end).

Hint: One was the American League MVP, another was a previous MVP, and the third played his entire career in Boston, except his last season in 2002 (when he played for the Mets).

More from Boston.com:

The 12th shirt in Buccaneer history:

Antonio Brown trained with Lamar Jackson and his cousin, Hollywood Brown: He caught a 50-yard touchdown of the NFL MVP during his training.

In this day: In 1995, the University of Connecticut women's basketball team won its first national championship, defeating Tennessee 70-64 to complete a perfect season.

Featured daily: The closest thing we have to highlight at this moment, through The Checkdown.

Trivia response: Mo Vaughn, Jose Canseco, John Valentin.