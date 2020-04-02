The chase of a stolen car in San Francisco ends in a Vacaville shooting involving an officer – Up News Info San Francisco

VACAVILLE (Up News Info SF) – A morning chase of a stolen car suspect in San Francisco ended Thursday in a shooting in a Vacaville camp, authorities said.

According to Vacaville police, the California Highway Patrol alerted them around 1:30 a.m. of a high-speed chase coming toward them on I-80 from a stolen car suspect in San Francisco.

Photo by Nicholas Wilson.

Officers responded, unfolding strips of spikes as the car left Alamo Dr. and continued on the streets of the city of Vacaville. With the patrolmen on the lookout and a CHP helicopter overhead, the driver fled to a residential neighborhood near Edwin Dr. and Elmira Rd.

Vacaville Police said that was where an officer opened fire on the vehicle, but the driver continued to a rural area near McCrory Rd. And Meridian Rd.

The suspect's bullet riddled car crashed into a drainage ditch and was disabled. The suspect ran into an open field where the second officer opened fire.

The suspect, an adult male, was beaten and transported to Kaiser Hospital in Vacaville. He was conscious and breathing, but has since been taken to surgery.

Vacaville police said the suspect was in critical but stable condition. The investigation was ongoing.