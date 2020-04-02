The British Open will be canceled, according to the report; first time since 1945

%MINIFYHTML3628132127727f9d9f945fc2493b080c11% %MINIFYHTML3628132127727f9d9f945fc2493b080c12%

The British Open golf tournament will not be played this year due to the global coronavirus pandemic (COVID-19), Golf Digest reported Wednesday night.

%MINIFYHTML3628132127727f9d9f945fc2493b080c13% %MINIFYHTML3628132127727f9d9f945fc2493b080c14%

The R,amp;A, which organizes the tournament, may announce the cancellation, the first of the tournament since 1945, as early as Thursday. This year's event is scheduled to take place July 16-19 at the Royal St. George & # 39; s Golf Club in England.

%MINIFYHTML3628132127727f9d9f945fc2493b080c15% %MINIFYHTML3628132127727f9d9f945fc2493b080c16%

CORONAVIRUS: List of US events USA And Canada, affected leagues

A Golf Digest source said R,amp;A decided to cancel in part due to insurance considerations. The club has a policy that protects against a global pandemic and needed to announce a cancellation before a certain date to collect, the source told Golf Digest.

The R,amp;A was also waiting for the All England Club, the organizers of the Wimbledon tennis championships, to make a decision before moving forward, Golf Digest reported. The All England Club canceled this year's Wimbledon tournament on Wednesday, also for the first time since 1945.

The oldest golf tournament, this would be the 149th edition of The Open Championship, it is the first Grand Slam event to be canceled this year in the midst of the pandemic. The PGA Championship and Masters in the USA USA They expect to play in late summer or early fall. The US Open The US, which is operated by the United States Golf Association, continues in time for mid-June.