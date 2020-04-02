The best new movies and TV shows on Netflix, Amazon and Stan in Australia in April

Every month streaming services in Australia add a new batch of movies and TV shows to their library. Here are our elections for April.
April 1st
Seasons 1-6 of the "Community,quot;
"Community,quot; debuted in 2009 as a well-written, well-performed, and fairly mainstream comedy set about a group of misfit adults who regain their lives at a local low-rent college. Before long, the show's creator, Dan Harmon (who later co-created "Rick and Morty,quot;) began to experiment wildly. The six seasons of "Community,quot; are not just smart and fun; They also feature a talented cast of up-and-coming comic actors, including Donald Glover and Alison Brie.
‘The Iliza Shlesinger Sketch Show’
In her Netflix special series, comedian Iliza Shlesinger has touched on the relationships, popular culture, and fleeting obsessions of her generation. Shlesinger's latest project turns those same themes into a sketch comedy, for a satirical, fast-paced show that probably resonates with people who like "Inside Amy Schumer,quot; and "I think you should go with Tim Robinson."
APRIL 15
"The Archives of Innocence,quot;
A dream documentary team comprised of multiple Oscar and Emmy nominees and winners, including Alex Gibney, Roger Ross Williams and Liz Garbus, collaborated with activist organization Innocent Project for "The Innocence Files," a documentary series of nine parties intended to highlight examples of possible unlawful criminal convictions. Based on real cases, the filmmakers take a closer look at how dubious evidence, unreliable witnesses, and over-prosecution can turn injustice into a systemic social problem.
April 16th
Season 3 of "Fauda,quot;
The controversial Israeli action series "Fauda,quot; returns for a third season, with the show's co-creator, Lior Raz, reprising his lead role as Doron Kavillio, a secret agent who conducts undercover missions aimed at exposing and disrupting terrorist cells. In the third season, the hero heads to the West Bank, posing as an Arab boxing instructor in a Hamas-run gym. Expect more of the tense cat-and-mouse games and the explosive action for which "Fauda,quot; is recognized.
APRIL 20TH
"The Midnight Gospel,quot;
Entertainer Pendleton Ward is best known for creating the beloved fantasy cartoon "Adventure Time," and he's now following his fan favorite with a much more obscene show, co-created with Duncan Trussell. "The Midnight Gospel,quot; follows an aspiring intergalactic and interdimensional influencer from social media, who jumps between worlds seeking to get rich and famous by sharing some of the strangest stories in the universe. Judging by the images and material released so far, it seems likely that this new series will combine Ward's fascination with the beautiful and the grotesque.
April, the 21st
‘Middleditch and Schwartz’
Before Thomas Middleditch and Ben Schwartz became popular comic book actors, appearing on cable television shows such as "Silicon Valley,quot; and "House of Lies," they cut their teeth on the improv scene, specializing in sketches of long live without script. . Lately they've been jamming as a duo, and three of their shows will be released on Netflix in what could become an ongoing series. According to Middleditch, each piece lasts about an hour and features completely different characters and stories, invented on-site in front of an audience.
APRIL 22
‘The Willoughbys’
Based on a black humor book by popular children's author Lois Lowry, the computer-animated film "The Willoughbys,quot; features comedian Will Forte and singer Alessia Cara, providing voices for the characters of an early brother and sister who have appeared. . with a plan to rid their dripping parents of their lives. Maya Rudolph voices the children's babysitter, who helps them learn to appreciate what they have, and Ricky Gervais tells the story as the family cat who marvels at the Willoughbys' rarity.
April 24
& # 39; Extraction & # 39;
"Avengers: Endgame,quot; directors Joe and Anthony Russo meet with Chris Hemsworth for an international thriller that the brothers co-produced and that Joe wrote. Former Russians stunt coordinator Sam Hargrave makes his directorial debut with what appears to be an outdated and outdated action film about a mercenary hired to rescue the kidnapped son of the crime lord from the Asian underworld. . Terrible like Thor in the Marvel movies, Hemsworth could be just as much fun to watch as a morally troubled soldier of fortune.
April 27
& # 39; I have never & # 39;
Writer and comedian Mindy Kaling follows her long comedy "The Mindy Project,quot; and her movie "Late Night,quot; with a new show that is more autobiographical than anything she has ever produced or starred in before. In "Never Have I Ever," newcomer Maitreyi Ramakrishnan plays Devi Vishwakumar, a California Indian-American teenager from an immigrant family, who is trying to balance the expectations of her demanding Hindu parents with her own longing to be a girl. normal high school.
Also arriving: "David Batra: Elefanten / Rummet,quot; (April 1), "How to solve a drug scandal,quot; (April 1), "Sunderland & # 39; Til I Die,quot; (April 1), "Nailed,quot; Season 4 ( Apr. 1), “Coffee & Kareem” (April 3), “Money Heist” (April 3), “StarBeam” (April 3), “Love Wedding Repeat” (April 4), “Tigertail” ( Apr. 4), "The Big Show Show,quot; (April 6), "Terrace House: Tokyo 2019-2020,quot; Part 3 (April 7), Season 2 of "Hi Score Girl,quot; (April 9) "Brews Brothers "(April 10)," LA Originals "(April 10)," Outer Banks "(April 15)," Betonrausch "(April 17)," The Last Kids on Earth "Book 2 (April 17) , "Sergio” (April 17), “Circo de libros” (April 22), “Cooked with cannabis” (April 20), “Planeta absurdo” (April 22), “Las plagas de Breslau” (22 April), "Win the Desert,quot; (April 22), "Sincerely, Kanan Gill,quot; (April 24), "Nadiya's Lunchtime,quot; (April 29), "Extracurricular,quot; (April 29), " Asesi Born to Mercy ": The Cyntoia Brown Story,quot; (April 29), "A Secret Love (April 29)," Dangerous Lies "(April 30)," The Forest of Love: Deep Cut "(April 30) , "The Game Victims,quot; (April 30).
APRIL 3
‘Tales from the Loop’ Season 1
Based on the fantastically surreal and fantastic work by Swedish artist Simon Stålenhag, the episodic science fiction drama "Tales from the Loop,quot; takes place in a small town where the types of wild visions are usually seen on the covers of old pasta magazines and paperbacks – robots, floating vehicles, shiny orbs, and the like – have become so common that locals barely notice them. The mysteries of these phenomena are part of the show's biggest story, but while some characters carry over from episode to episode, each individual chapter is more or less alone.
APRIL 10TH
"Amazon Original Australian Comedy Specials,quot;
Twice a week for five weeks, Amazon will present a series of special comedies starring some of Australia's funniest and most imaginative comics. Drills like Judith Lucy, Alice Fraser, Tommy Little, Dilruk Jayasinha and Zoë Coombs Marr will offer sets ranging from heartfelt personal monologues to heartbreaking tirades on sex and human mortality, all given a unique regional twist.
APRIL 15
‘Superstore’ Seasons 1-4
It's rare that a comedy is as warmly fun and as brutally frank as "Superstore," a show about low-wage employees of a department store chain in St. Louis, Missouri. America Ferrera plays Amy Sosa, a middle manager who is constantly torn between climbing the corporate ladder and trying to help her coworkers preserve their dignity. Throughout the more than 70 episodes of its first four seasons, "Superstore,quot; has featured jokes about the heavy lifting of retail, along with strong criticism of how some aspects of the US economic system exploit the anxieties of unskilled workers.
April 17th
"Selah and the swords,quot;
A hit with the public at the 2019 Sundance Film Festival, the sleek and edgy high school melodrama "Selah and the Spades,quot; offers a mix of teen movie antics and crime story twists. Written and directed by Tayarisha Poe, the film stars charismatic Lovie Simone as a popular private school entertainer who is also a petty drug lord, who coordinates a circle of traffickers as she considers who will take over the business. after graduating.
Also arriving: "Apollo 11,quot; (April 4), "Downton Abbey,quot; (April 11), "Good Boys,quot; (April 18), "Unsane,quot; (April 28).
April 26
‘Penny Dreadful: City of Angels’ Season 1
Writer and producer John Logan spent three seasons exploring Victorian England mythology for the horror series "Penny Dreadful,quot;, which saw Logan putting together different characters from famous 19th century novels. Its sequel "Penny Dreadful: City of Angels,quot; takes a different approach, with the story now set in Los Angeles in the 1930s, where Mexican-American folklore, religious street vendors, and Nazi spies direct the action. No longer a literary pastiche, this reinvention uses history to give an original twist to genre fiction.
Season 3 of "Life,quot;
This brief and bittersweet story of two very different Mexican American sisters comes to an end with their third season, which will conclude the story of Lyn (Melissa Barrera) and Emma (Mishel Prada) as they continue to deal with complicated romances and the legacy of their late mother Vidalia. . Although it has never been one of the liveliest shows, "Vida,quot; has been bold in its portrayals of women's relationships and sexuality, and has pioneered its exploration of Los Angeles' changing Mexican neighborhoods.
Also arriving: "Mao Mao: Heroes of Pure Heart,quot; (April 1), "When We Leave,quot; (April 3), "The Party & # 39; s Over,quot; (April 5), "The Last OG,quot; Season 3 (8 April), "Bloom,quot; Season 2 (April 9), "Sibel,quot; (April 10), "Our Mothers,quot; (April 12), "The Baker and the Beauty,quot; Season 1 (April 14), " Mrs. Wilson ”Season 1 (April 16).