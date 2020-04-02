The best new movies and TV shows on Netflix, Amazon and Stan in Australia in April

APRIL 15

"The Archives of Innocence,quot;

A dream documentary team comprised of multiple Oscar and Emmy nominees and winners, including Alex Gibney, Roger Ross Williams and Liz Garbus, collaborated with activist organization Innocent Project for "The Innocence Files," a documentary series of nine parties intended to highlight examples of possible unlawful criminal convictions. Based on real cases, the filmmakers take a closer look at how dubious evidence, unreliable witnesses, and over-prosecution can turn injustice into a systemic social problem.

April 16th

Season 3 of "Fauda,quot;

The controversial Israeli action series "Fauda,quot; returns for a third season, with the show's co-creator, Lior Raz, reprising his lead role as Doron Kavillio, a secret agent who conducts undercover missions aimed at exposing and disrupting terrorist cells. In the third season, the hero heads to the West Bank, posing as an Arab boxing instructor in a Hamas-run gym. Expect more of the tense cat-and-mouse games and the explosive action for which "Fauda,quot; is recognized.

APRIL 20TH

"The Midnight Gospel,quot;

Entertainer Pendleton Ward is best known for creating the beloved fantasy cartoon "Adventure Time," and he's now following his fan favorite with a much more obscene show, co-created with Duncan Trussell. "The Midnight Gospel,quot; follows an aspiring intergalactic and interdimensional influencer from social media, who jumps between worlds seeking to get rich and famous by sharing some of the strangest stories in the universe. Judging by the images and material released so far, it seems likely that this new series will combine Ward's fascination with the beautiful and the grotesque.

April, the 21st

‘Middleditch and Schwartz’

Before Thomas Middleditch and Ben Schwartz became popular comic book actors, appearing on cable television shows such as "Silicon Valley,quot; and "House of Lies," they cut their teeth on the improv scene, specializing in sketches of long live without script. . Lately they've been jamming as a duo, and three of their shows will be released on Netflix in what could become an ongoing series. According to Middleditch, each piece lasts about an hour and features completely different characters and stories, invented on-site in front of an audience.

APRIL 22

‘The Willoughbys’

Based on a black humor book by popular children's author Lois Lowry, the computer-animated film "The Willoughbys,quot; features comedian Will Forte and singer Alessia Cara, providing voices for the characters of an early brother and sister who have appeared. . with a plan to rid their dripping parents of their lives. Maya Rudolph voices the children's babysitter, who helps them learn to appreciate what they have, and Ricky Gervais tells the story as the family cat who marvels at the Willoughbys' rarity.