The best and simplest explanation of why the coronavirus is so dangerous – BGR

When the new coronavirus outbreak was accelerating for the first time in the US Countless misinformed people, including the President of the United States, compared it to the common flu.

Not only is the comparison wrong, it's actually quite dangerous, and people who minimize COVID-19's severity can still hear the echoes of that early inaccuracy.

If there are still people in your life comparing the new coronavirus to the flu in an effort to minimize its severity, a simple video is all you need to share to explain exactly why COVID-19 is so much more dangerous.

Here in the United States, things are starting to get really bad. We now have the highest number of confirmed new coronavirus cases in the world, with more than twice as many cases as the next closest country, Italy. The United States also has the third-highest number of deaths, though China's figures remain in doubt after the U.S. intelligence community was reported to have evidence that China has been falsifying its numbers.

It was inevitable that EE. USA It will quickly outshine other countries when it comes to the overall coronavirus case count, and we are not yet evaluating a large portion of people in warm areas who show symptoms that are not severe. Inevitable, yes, but the number of infected Americans could have been dramatically lower if the White House had done its job. The administration was well aware of what was to come, but chose to minimize the severity of the new coronavirus pandemic in those crucial first weeks. Despite the fact that the rate of COVID-19 infections began to rise, Trump kept telling the country that the severity of the outbreak was being exaggerated by his political opponents, and repeated a series of lies and inaccuracies during that critical moment. One of the misinformations he repeated several times is particularly dangerous, and the negative effects of that deception continue to increase to this day.

"So last year 37,000 Americans died from the common flu." Trump tweeted on March 9 (yes, seriously, it was so recent). “It has an average of between 27,000 and 70,000 per year. Nothing closes, life and the economy continue. There are currently 546 confirmed cases of CoronaVirus, with 22 deaths. Think about it!"

It was one of the numerous times that Trump drew incorrect and dangerous parallels between the new coronavirus and the common flu. Eventually he started singing a different tune once the infection count increased to 100,000 and more, but the damage had already been done. To this day, there are still a surprisingly large number of people across the country who refuse to take the necessary measures, such as quarantine and social distancing. In defending their positions, they often repeat the misinformation announced by Trump.

Facts are important, so the best way to deal with people using comparisons to the flu in an effort to explain why they don't need to take the most basic precautions is to show them why they're wrong. Fortunately, there is a wonderfully simple video that does all the work for you.

In the video, Professor Hugh Montgomery explains that a person with the flu will infect an average of 1.3 to 1.4 people. 1.3 is the generally accepted figure. A person with the new coronavirus, on the other hand, will infect 3 people on average. It may seem like a small difference, but we can assure you that it is not, and Montgomery explains why.

If you infect 1.3 people with the flu, and they infect 1.3 people, and so on, after that has happened 10 times, you will be directly responsible for passing the flu to 14 people. Do the math. If you infect 3 people with COVID-19, and they infect 3 people, and they infect three people … you will have been responsible for a whopping 59,049 people. Do the math.

People with COVID-19 can be asymptomatic for up to 2 weeks before symptoms begin to appear. In fact, it is now believed that many people with COVID-19 infections may never have any symptoms. The only way to make sure you don't have it is with a negative test, and new coronavirus tests are still very difficult to come by. That means the only way to make sure you don't have it and infect other people, or to make sure you're not infected by someone else who has COVID-19, is to take shelter in place. When you have to go out, follow the advice you've seen over and over: practice social distancing (a new study suggests the new coronavirus can travel up to 27 feet in the air), don't touch your face, and wash your hands every time you touch a surface that could have been touched by someone else.

