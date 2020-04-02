The Bella twins give a quarantine pregnancy update: Look!

Being pregnant in quarantine has its ups and downs.

Twins bella He expressed this same point during his recent exclusive chat with Daily pop co-host Carissa Culiner. For starters, the twins confirmed that Nikki Bellahas had to go to Brie BellaArizona doctor, rather than his own obstetrician gynecologist from Los Angeles. As fans probably saw on social media, Nikki and her fiancé Artem Chigvintsev They have opted for quarantine in the Grand Canyon state.

%MINIFYHTML7fcc8dc618a2d24b9b9e737ddac8d0b613% %MINIFYHTML7fcc8dc618a2d24b9b9e737ddac8d0b614%

"She was lucky to see my doctor. But, what we did with our doctors' offices, we cut a lot of appointments," Brie explained.

%MINIFYHTML7fcc8dc618a2d24b9b9e737ddac8d0b615% %MINIFYHTML7fcc8dc618a2d24b9b9e737ddac8d0b616%

"I've been having a hard time because it's the first time, but Brie keeps telling me it's okay," added Nikki. "I admit it, I'm scared to go … because they are in the hospital. And we know what is happening in the hospitals right now, I don't want to be there and I don't want to go. It was difficult."

Furthermore, this blockage has made it impossible for Nikki and Artem to take childbirth classes. Fortunately, as Nikki detailed, Brie has been her "encyclopedia,quot; of pregnancy during this time.

"I don't read as many books as I know first-time moms do, because I'm just asking Brie everything," said the retired WWE superstar. "Anything that seems strange to me or doesn't seem right or what I should be doing … I just go straight to Brie all the time."