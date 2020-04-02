The Bella twins give a quarantine pregnancy update: Look!

Being pregnant in quarantine has its ups and downs.
Twins bella He expressed this same point during his recent exclusive chat with Daily pop co-host Carissa Culiner. For starters, the twins confirmed that Nikki Bellahas had to go to Brie BellaArizona doctor, rather than his own obstetrician gynecologist from Los Angeles. As fans probably saw on social media, Nikki and her fiancé Artem Chigvintsev They have opted for quarantine in the Grand Canyon state.
"She was lucky to see my doctor. But, what we did with our doctors' offices, we cut a lot of appointments," Brie explained.
"I've been having a hard time because it's the first time, but Brie keeps telling me it's okay," added Nikki. "I admit it, I'm scared to go … because they are in the hospital. And we know what is happening in the hospitals right now, I don't want to be there and I don't want to go. It was difficult."
Furthermore, this blockage has made it impossible for Nikki and Artem to take childbirth classes. Fortunately, as Nikki detailed, Brie has been her "encyclopedia,quot; of pregnancy during this time.
"I don't read as many books as I know first-time moms do, because I'm just asking Brie everything," said the retired WWE superstar. "Anything that seems strange to me or doesn't seem right or what I should be doing … I just go straight to Brie all the time."
Brie, who said she is nearly 24 weeks pregnant with her second child, empathized with her sister's pregnancy anxiety. In fact, she remembered blowing up her doctor's phone when she was pregnant with her daughter. Birdie Joe Danielson.
However, Brie has not been the perfect pregnancy guru, as Nikki said her sister had been sending her "the grossest work photos."
"I just want him to know the amazing process of what's going on," Brie joked.
With the Total fine The season 5 premiere aired tonight at 9 p.m., Brie and Nikki also teased what's to come for the show's long-awaited comeback.
As joked above, the new season will follow Brie and Nikki as they overcome personal obstacles to achieve their respective happy endings. For Brie, the Belle Radici co-founder will learn to reconnect with her husband. Daniel Bryan not before getting pregnant with the baby. two)
As far as Nikki is concerned, viewers will witness her whirlwind year, which included an engagement and an unexpected pregnancy. Speaking of Nikki and Artem's baby, the E! The personality shared that their little one's sex would be revealed in the season 5 finale.
"So in June everyone will finally know what we are having," joked Nikki, who has been 22 weeks.
Although the couple is engaged, Nikki said that she and Artem are focusing on parenting right now. Therefore, the wedding planning has been put on hold.
"I just said to Artem, 'I have to get through this and learn to be parents,' said Nikki." You know, we didn't expect that for a few years. So I thought, "We have to delay the wedding planning."
However, Nikki said her man already has some ideas for the big day. We can not wait!
For all this and more, including Nikki and Brie's thoughts on quarantined sex, be sure to check out the exclusive interview above.
Total fine Returns tonight at 9 p.m., only on E!
